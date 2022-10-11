Read full article on original website
ku.edu
Math department announces Undergraduate Research Award winner
LAWRENCE – The Department of Mathematics at the University of Kansas has awarded an Undergraduate Research Award in Mathematics (MathUGRA) to Cayden Williams, senior in mathematics, philosophy and pre-law, to support his project for the fall 2022 semester. MathUGRAs are $1,000 scholarships provided to undergraduate math majors pursuing original...
ku.edu
KU announces recipients of Keeler Intra-University Professorships for 2022-2023
LAWRENCE – Four University of Kansas professors have been selected to pursue special projects designed to develop their scholarship in a field while also fostering collaboration at KU during the 2022-2023 academic year. The following faculty members were awarded Keeler Intra-University Professorships this academic year:. Jay T. Johnson, geography...
ku.edu
KGS scientist, partners receive NSF funding to expand program to reduce barriers in STEM occupations
LAWRENCE — A National Science Foundation grant will allow a researcher from the Kansas Geological Survey and her collaborators at seven other institutions to expand the reach of a program designed to reduce hostile workplace climate barriers that individuals face when entering STEM occupations. Blair Schneider, KGS science outreach...
ku.edu
KU launches online Master of Social Work through Jayhawk Global education innovation center
LAWRENCE — As social services across the country adapt to address changing health policies, an aging workforce and shifting social justice theories, the need for well-qualified social work professionals has never been higher. Overall employment of social workers nationwide is projected to grow 12% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To help meet growing demand nationwide, the University of Kansas is now delivering its highly ranked Master of Social Work (MSW) program in a convenient, online format. Offered through KU’s School of Social Welfare, the MSW program has consistently ranked in the top 12% of public institution social work graduate programs by U.S. News & World Report, making it the top-ranked program in Kansas. As the longest-running program in the state, its history includes more than 75% of MSW graduates exceeding national licensure first-time pass rates and 85% gaining full-time employment immediately after graduation.
ku.edu
‘The Labyrinth of Desire,’ a cloak-and-dagger rom-com, set to open at KU Theatre
LAWRENCE – This October, fans of the performing arts can escape into a breezy, lighthearted play produced by the University Theatre within KU’s Department of Theatre & Dance. “The Labyrinth of Desire,” by Caridad Svich, offers comedic and romantic hijinks as a multitude of suitors vie for the love of a clever and reluctant young woman named Laura.
ku.edu
KU receives first TRIO Training Program grant
LAWRENCE – After receiving a perfect score on the grant application, the University of Kansas Center for Educational Opportunity Programs (CEOP) has been awarded a TRIO Training Program for Priority 2 (KU TTP2), the first of its kind in KU history. The two-year grant will provide professional development on...
ku.edu
Student enrollment in the School of Professional Studies at KU Edwards Campus is up for fall 2022
Strong enrollment in programs offered at the KU Edwards Campus continues, and programs offered by the School of Professional Studies (SPS) lead the way with a 32% increase in the number of students enrolled in SPS courses compared to last year. Student credit hours in SPS programs increased 41.7% over the same period.
ku.edu
KU Libraries to host an open access event, discuss journal deals
LAWRENCE — KU Libraries will host a virtual talk on open access at the University of Kansas on Oct. 26 in celebration of International Open Access Week. Open access refers to scholarly literature that is digital, online, free of charge, and free of most copyright and reuse restrictions. KU has a long record of commitment to open access and is the first public institution to establish an open access policy.
ku.edu
Gain Life-Changing Skills Through the Public Service Transfer Community
If you are currently earning an associate’s degree, and you’re interested in a bachelor’s in Law & Society, Psychology, Public Administration, or Social Work, the Public Service Transfer Community at the KU Edwards Campus can make that transition easier for you. The Transfer Community is here to...
ku.edu
Kansas Geological Survey scientists collaborate on project to identify unmarked graves in local cemetery
LAWRENCE — A joint project of the Kansas Geological Survey, Douglas County Historical Society’s Oak Hill Cemetery Program Committee and Watkins Museum of History aims to uncover and memorialize the stories of hundreds of people interred in Oak Hill Cemetery’s potter’s field from the 1860s through the 1910s.
