LAWRENCE — As social services across the country adapt to address changing health policies, an aging workforce and shifting social justice theories, the need for well-qualified social work professionals has never been higher. Overall employment of social workers nationwide is projected to grow 12% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To help meet growing demand nationwide, the University of Kansas is now delivering its highly ranked Master of Social Work (MSW) program in a convenient, online format. Offered through KU’s School of Social Welfare, the MSW program has consistently ranked in the top 12% of public institution social work graduate programs by U.S. News & World Report, making it the top-ranked program in Kansas. As the longest-running program in the state, its history includes more than 75% of MSW graduates exceeding national licensure first-time pass rates and 85% gaining full-time employment immediately after graduation.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO