Camarillo, CA

Hikers discover remains of man missing for months in California mountains, cops say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Human remains found by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains have been identified as those of a man who went missing under “suspicious circumstances,” a California sheriff reported.

Jose Antonio Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo was reported missing July 30, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Hikers found human remains in the mountains at about 6 p.m. Oct. 3, the release said. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the remains Oct. 7.

His cause of death remains under investigation.

Sheriff’s officials ask that anyone with information call detective Jeff Jacobs at 805-384-4726.

The Santa Monica Mountains stretch from the Hollywood Hills near Los Angeles to Point Mugu in Ventura County.

Canyon News

Human Remains Found In Santa Monica Mountains Identified

SANTA MONICA—On Monday, October 10 at 3:52 p.m., Sergeant Albert Ramirez of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced human remains were found in the Santa Monica Mountains in the 2600 block of April Road. They were found west of the King Gillette Ranch in Agoura Hills on October 3, at 5:56 p.m. and belong to Jose’ Antonio Velasquez, 35, who was reported missing on July 30.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
KTLA

Car bursts into flames on 101 Freeway in Ventura County

Firefighters doused a vehicle fire on the 101 Freeway in Newbury Park early Saturday morning. Authorities told RMG News that a black Toyota Prius burst into flames around midnight in the northbound lanes of the 101 on the Conejo Grade. It took Ventura County fire crews roughly 40 minutes to extinguish the fire. No injuries […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

"Santa Barbara County Inferno"

It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide

A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
COSTA MESA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Victim Dragged to Death in Inglewood Carjacking Identified as La Habra Man

A man who became entangled in a seatbelt and was dragged to death in a carjacking in Inglewood was identified Friday as a 63-year-old La Habra man. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the man who died at the horrifying scene Thursday afternoon as Larry Walker. After his SUV was carjacked, allegedly by a man wanted in a murder and robbery earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley, the victim became caught in the seatbelt and was dragged for more than two miles, police said.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Man sentenced to prison for bashing woman with metal pole in Ventura Pier

A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for violently attacking a woman with a metal pole in Ventura Pier in 2021. The suspect, Ernesto “Ernie” Estrada, 61, is a transient with two prior felony convictions, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, was walking along the Ventura […]
VENTURA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Key News Network

Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez

Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CSUB Runner

Fentanyl is harming young teens in America

Fentanyl is a deadly drug affecting numerous people across America in recent years. With the rise in popularity among the substance, it has led it into the hands of young teens across the country, causing them harm and even death. . According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, it...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kclu.org

"Santa Barbara County's Back-To-Back Disasters"

Santa Barbara County was hit by a pair of back-to-back emergencies during a two week period in October of 2021. On October 11th, a massive wildfire started in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara. 70-mile-an-hour winds quickly pushed the blaze downhill for a dozen miles, burning all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and closing the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The highway was closed for three days, with hundreds evacuated and 12 homes destroyed.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara business owner wants police to track down the man who stole an American flag outside his business. The theft was was captured on camera. It happened last weekend outside the Santa Barbara Signs shop on upper State Street. The owner and his team had moved into the former The post Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Fugitive wanted for Central Coast murder arrested in Northern California

A fugitive sought for the murder of a 72-year-old Central Coast man has been arrested. Terry Wilson died after being attacked in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies identified Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris of Lancaster as a suspect in the killing. Detectives say the 26-year-old man...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

