Hikers discover remains of man missing for months in California mountains, cops say

Human remains found by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains have been identified as those of a man who went missing under “suspicious circumstances,” a California sheriff reported.

Jose Antonio Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo was reported missing July 30, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Hikers found human remains in the mountains at about 6 p.m. Oct. 3, the release said. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the remains Oct. 7.

His cause of death remains under investigation.

Sheriff’s officials ask that anyone with information call detective Jeff Jacobs at 805-384-4726.

The Santa Monica Mountains stretch from the Hollywood Hills near Los Angeles to Point Mugu in Ventura County.

