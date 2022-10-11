Ranking SEC quarterbacks based on passing grades

The quarterback play in the SEC this season has been good to really good for some, while others have bad to really awful. It has been a mixed bag.

Looking at the top five passers in the conference, they have protected the football really well. They combined for just 8 interceptions through Week 6. The bottom five passers, well they have seen plenty of issues protecting the football. They combined for 29 interceptions, led by Spencer Rattler’s 8.

For the most part, these quarterbacks are pretty mobile and use their legs better than some others in college football. Whether that is to tuck the ball and run, or just to create time for their receivers to get open.

As we hit the “midway” point in the college football season, we check in on where each SEC quarterback is ranked using their passing grades from Pro Football Focus . Does K.J. Jefferson check in among the top passers the conference has to offer?

Bryce Young, Alabama Crimson Tide

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Passing Grade: 90.7

Season Stats: 67.2% Comp | 1,202 Yards | 9.0 YPA | 14 TDs | 3 INTs For more on Young and Alabama check out Roll Tide Wire

Will Rogers, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Grade: 83.7

Season Stats: 71.6% Comp | 2,110 Yards | 7.5 YPA | 22 TDs | 3 INTs

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas Razorbacks

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Passing Grade: 82.1

Season Stats: 66.1% Comp | 1,096 Yards | 9.1 YPA | 9 TDs | 1 INT

Stetson Bennett, Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Grade: 81.6

Season Stats: 69.0% Comp | 1,744 Yards | 8.7 YPA | 5 TDs | 1 INT For more on Bennett and the Bulldogs check out UGA Wire

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Volunteers

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Grade: 79.2

Season Stats: 70.0% Comp | 1,432 Yards | 10.2 YPA | 10 TDs | 0 INTs For more on Hooker and Tennessee check out

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Grade: 73.5

Season Stats: 63.6% Comp | 1,358 Yards | 9.5 YPA | 8 TDs | 5 INTs

Will Levis, Kentucky Wildcats

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Grade: 71.3

Season Stats: 68.8% Comp | 1,405 Yards | 10.0 YPA | 12 TDs | 4 INTs

AJ Swann, Vanderbilt Commodores

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Passing Grade: 68.3

Season Stats: 62.7% Comp | 848 Yards | 7.7 YPA | 8 TDs | 0 INTs

Jayden Daniels, LSU Tigers

Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Grade: 67.0

Season Stats: 68.8% Comp | 1,215 Yards | 6.9 YPA | 7 TDs | 1 INT For more on Daniels and the Tigers check out LSU Wire

Anthony Richardson, Florida Gators

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Passing Grade: 64.9

Season Stats: 55.9% Comp | 1,182 Yards | 8.2 YPA | 5 TDs | 7 INTs For more on Richardson and Florida check out Gators Wire

Brady Cook, Missouri Tigers

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Passing Grade: 62.1

Season Stats: 64.7% Comp | 1,212 Yards | 7.1 YPA | 5 TDs | 6 INTs

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina Gamecocks

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Passing Grade: 55.1

Season Stats: 65.9% Comp | 1,298 Yards | 7.6 YPA | 5 TDs | 8 INTs

Haynes King, Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Grade: 45.5

Season Stats: 58.2% Comp | 763 Yards | 6.9 YPA | 5 TDs | 5 INTs For more on King and Texas A&M check out Aggies Wire

Robby Ashford, Auburn Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Grade: 44.5

Season Stats: 48.0% Comp | 874 Yards | 7.1 YPA | 4 TDs | 3 INTs For more on Ashford and the Tigers check out Auburn Wire

1

1

1

1