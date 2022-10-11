Ranking SEC quarterbacks based on passing grades
The quarterback play in the SEC this season has been good to really good for some, while others have bad to really awful. It has been a mixed bag.
Looking at the top five passers in the conference, they have protected the football really well. They combined for just 8 interceptions through Week 6. The bottom five passers, well they have seen plenty of issues protecting the football. They combined for 29 interceptions, led by Spencer Rattler’s 8.
For the most part, these quarterbacks are pretty mobile and use their legs better than some others in college football. Whether that is to tuck the ball and run, or just to create time for their receivers to get open.
As we hit the “midway” point in the college football season, we check in on where each SEC quarterback is ranked using their passing grades from Pro Football Focus . Does K.J. Jefferson check in among the top passers the conference has to offer?
Bryce Young, Alabama Crimson Tide
Passing Grade: 90.7Season Stats: 67.2% Comp | 1,202 Yards | 9.0 YPA | 14 TDs | 3 INTs For more on Young and Alabama check out Roll Tide Wire
Will Rogers, Mississippi State Bulldogs
Passing Grade: 83.7Season Stats: 71.6% Comp | 2,110 Yards | 7.5 YPA | 22 TDs | 3 INTs
KJ Jefferson, Arkansas Razorbacks
Passing Grade: 82.1Season Stats: 66.1% Comp | 1,096 Yards | 9.1 YPA | 9 TDs | 1 INT
Stetson Bennett, Georgia Bulldogs
Passing Grade: 81.6Season Stats: 69.0% Comp | 1,744 Yards | 8.7 YPA | 5 TDs | 1 INT For more on Bennett and the Bulldogs check out UGA Wire
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Volunteers
Passing Grade: 79.2Season Stats: 70.0% Comp | 1,432 Yards | 10.2 YPA | 10 TDs | 0 INTs For more on Hooker and Tennessee check out Vols Wire
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss Rebels
Passing Grade: 73.5Season Stats: 63.6% Comp | 1,358 Yards | 9.5 YPA | 8 TDs | 5 INTs
Will Levis, Kentucky Wildcats
Passing Grade: 71.3Season Stats: 68.8% Comp | 1,405 Yards | 10.0 YPA | 12 TDs | 4 INTs
AJ Swann, Vanderbilt Commodores
Passing Grade: 68.3Season Stats: 62.7% Comp | 848 Yards | 7.7 YPA | 8 TDs | 0 INTs
Jayden Daniels, LSU Tigers
Passing Grade: 67.0Season Stats: 68.8% Comp | 1,215 Yards | 6.9 YPA | 7 TDs | 1 INT For more on Daniels and the Tigers check out LSU Wire
Anthony Richardson, Florida Gators
Passing Grade: 64.9Season Stats: 55.9% Comp | 1,182 Yards | 8.2 YPA | 5 TDs | 7 INTs For more on Richardson and Florida check out Gators Wire
Brady Cook, Missouri Tigers
Passing Grade: 62.1Season Stats: 64.7% Comp | 1,212 Yards | 7.1 YPA | 5 TDs | 6 INTs
Spencer Rattler, South Carolina Gamecocks
Passing Grade: 55.1Season Stats: 65.9% Comp | 1,298 Yards | 7.6 YPA | 5 TDs | 8 INTs
Haynes King, Texas A&M Aggies
Passing Grade: 45.5Season Stats: 58.2% Comp | 763 Yards | 6.9 YPA | 5 TDs | 5 INTs For more on King and Texas A&M check out Aggies Wire
Robby Ashford, Auburn Tigers
Passing Grade: 44.5Season Stats: 48.0% Comp | 874 Yards | 7.1 YPA | 4 TDs | 3 INTs For more on Ashford and the Tigers check out Auburn Wire
