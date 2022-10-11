ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'

By Rebecca Friedman
 5 days ago
mega

Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.

In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media .

@madonna/Instagram

"That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."

In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink hair styled straight around her face and wore a simple, black long sleeve turtleneck top.

FANS ATTACK MADONNA'S 'ATTENTION-SEEKING' BEHAVIOR AFTER POP STAR SEEMINGLY REVEALS SHE IS 'GAY' IN 'QUEER-BAITING' TIKTOK

"She doesn’t even look like Madonna anymore. Sad. I thought she’d age gracefully and show women they don’t need to change themselves," wrote a second upset supporter, while another added, "Where is my Madonna ... from the past 😢."

@madonna/Instagram

The "Hung Up" singer's followers continued to question Madonna's overdone features, which have only intensified due to an overwhelmingly amount of plastic surgery .

A COOL MOM? MADONNA SHOWS OFF HER BACKSIDE DURING 17-YEAR-OLD SON'S BIRTHDAY PARTY

"What has she done to her face?" asked an additional user, with a different individual adding, "I’m sorry… but this looks scary . You were beautiful just the way you were. Sad that so many women fall victim to wanting to look 20 forever and go overboard with fillers and surgery."

mega

However, other fans rallied behind the Queen of Pop in support of her face-lifted choices.

"She’s a woman who doesn’t 'want to grow old gracefully' if there is such a thing?!!" expressed one loving supporter. "Leave her be, many of us look in the mirror and are not happy with what they see, you’re not inside her head… everyone can say you look lovely when you feel like poo in yourself, if she looks in the mirror and is happy with what she sees, empowers her and gives her confidence let her be! Don’t say anything if you don’t like it; just move on."

The loaded hate in Madonna's comments section comes after OK! reported on the backlash she received on TikTok after the singer seemingly came out as gay on Sunday, October 9.

NoGuts NoGlory
5d ago

Shame on the cosmetic surgeons who continue to perform procedures on wealthy celebrities long after they should have refused. They're a disgrace to theiŕ profession.

