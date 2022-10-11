ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 379

TouchedByAnUncle
5d ago

Law and order. Follow his laws, and follow his orders. Fascism's finest example: Ronnie D. This Florida boy's voting him out.

Reply(68)
141
David DiSano
5d ago

Geeee why would he do that? If you watch his commercials hes for all Floridians. Thats if your white and male.Forget white and female hes already working on you gals to lose rights. Like the rights you say what you do with your own body.

Reply(14)
55
AP_001483.b479a40c08c54c77bcbbd5a7e6d9933e.2228
5d ago

Just another reason why myself and family, some of my neighbors and many others are moving from this corrupt racist state. And for those on here that say goodbye we say to you…enjoy your corrupt political system, the influx of rednecks, scammers and thieves plus other trash that have invaded this once beautiful state. A state totally in trouble.

Reply(20)
39
Related
Daily Mail

President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109

The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight

Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Al Lawson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#North Florida#Florida Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism#Republican Legislature#Gop#Republicans#Propublica#The Governor S Office#The National Party#American
Daily Mail

'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

One day she’s a Tampa judge, then she’s state attorney in a political storm

TAMPA — Since Susan Lopez’s whirlwind appointment in August as Hillsborough County’s acting state attorney, the controversies have been large and small. The biggest, of course, was Gov. Ron DeSantis’ surprise removal of then-State Attorney Andrew Warren. The governor accused the twice-elected prosecutor of refusing to enforce certain laws, while Warren called his ouster political payback. Now he’s suing DeSantis in federal court to get his job back.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Lakeland Gazette

NY Times Column: Ron DeSantis’s Race Problem

A new opinion piece in the New York Times lays out in scathing fashion how Ron DeSantis has “ targeted Black people, Black Power, and Black history” and Florida and “has actually tried to strip Black Floridians of their power and voice.”. The column documents DeSantis’ standard...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

In wake of Ian, Florida homeowners could receive up to $10K for home hardening

Floridians may soon have access to a $150 million program aimed at helping them harden their homes. In May, Florida lawmakers passed a sweeping property insurance reform package. Among other things, the bill resurrected the My Safe Florida Home program, which provides homeowners with free home inspections and grants of up to $10,000 to make storm safety related improvements.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy