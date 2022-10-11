ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polished.com Announces Management Transition

Appoints Rick Bunka, Who Possesses Extensive Retail and E-Commerce Experience, as Interim CEO, and Bob Barry, Who Brings Institutional Knowledge and Strong Finance Expertise, as Interim CFO. Highlights Company's Track Record of Profitable Growth and Strong Go-Forward Positioning in the Household Appliances Market. Polished.com Inc. POL (formerly known as 1847...
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Latch Investors Who Held TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Stock Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("TSIA") TSIA, now known as Latch, Inc. ("Latch") LTCH, breached their fiduciary duties to TSIA's shareholders. LATCH INVESTORS WHO OWNED TSIA STOCK MAY HAVE...
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%

When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
Symphony, a global software development and design company, accepted into Forbes Technology Council

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. Symphony, a global software development and design company with hubs and consulting offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America and 600+ engineering and product experts, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
3 Analysts Provide Takeaways From Walgreens' Upbeat Results

Management’s guidance implies a greater impact from Covid than expected, an analyst said. The Walgreens story is now about execution, another analyst mentioned. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA swung to a loss in the third quarter but managed to beat Street expectations. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company reported that its...
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Thoughtworks Holding

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates

BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:. Ticker. Fund name. Exchange. Last day of trading. Final NAV calculation date. Expected liquidation date. IBDN. iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
News Corp Forms Special Committee to Begin Exploring a Potential Combination with Fox Corporation

News Corporation ("News Corp" or the "Company") NWS NWSA,NWS NWSLV))) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors, following the receipt of letters from K. Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch Family Trust, has formed a Special Committee composed of independent and disinterested members of the Board (the "Special Committee") to begin exploring a potential combination with Fox Corporation ("Fox") FOXA FOX))).
TEA and AECOM's definitive global attraction attendance report illustrates 2021's road to recovery and highlights regional resiliency and ingenuity

BURBANK, Calif. (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. 2021 marked a year of recovery for global attractions, as theme parks, water parks, and museums continued to adapt to challenges driven by the pandemic. Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID, successful vaccine rollout, easing capacity restrictions and simplified travel in most parts of the world translated to increased visitor numbers nearly across the board. Though some consumers still avoided large group settings – particularly at indoor venues – the market returned to a relatively successful "bounce-back" year with expectations for increased performance in 2022.
Where Palomar Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Palomar Hldgs PLMR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Palomar Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $93.75 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $80.00.
Small Pharma, Cybin Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 9.12% at $0.12. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 2.12% at $2.89. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed down 6.68% at $0.19. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 6.43% at $9.46. Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed down 6.07% at $0.22. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares...
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of KNBE, FORG, OFIX, and SPNE

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KNBE to Vista Equity Partners for $24.90 per share in cash. If you are a KNBE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Expert Ratings for iQIYI

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on iQIYI IQ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
LOTTERY.COM DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lottery.com, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY LTRYW))) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 19, 2020 and July 29, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods SMPL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Simply Good Foods has an average price target of $42.25 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $40.00.
