Steven H. Bolt, Sr, 66, of Essex, Iowa
New Beginnings Church - 705 6th Ave, Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the family. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. CemeteryOak Hill Cemetery - Clearmont, Missouri. Notes:Steve passed away on Saturday morning, October 15,...
Steven Sacco, 62, Randolph, IA
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
KMAland Iowa Class 2A Week 8 (10/14): Brown runs to AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night award in Clarinda win
(KMAland) -- Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown rushed for over 300 yards and seven touchdowns in a win over Red Oak, earning the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night in Class 2A action. CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8. Clarinda 52 Red Oak 7. Tadyn Brown rushed for 307 yards on 20 carries,...
Lincoln woman hurt in Atchison County wreck
(Lincoln) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 2 miles north of Rock Port. Authorities say a 2007 Ford Escape driven by 29-year-old Kristen Kalbfleisch of Lincoln and a 2019 Mack Truck Anthem driven by 43-year-old Harjinder Sangha of Surrey, British Columbia were both southbound on I-29 when Kalbfleisch's vehicle began slowing for traffic. The front bumper of Sangha's vehicle struck the rear bumper of Kalbfleisch's vehicle, which skidded and exited the east side of the roadway. Kalbfleisch's vehicle then overturned before coming to rest on its passenger side facing southeast.
Clarinda Craft Carnival set for Saturday
(Clarinda) -- Craft lovers flock to Clarinda this weekend for a traditional fall event. Clarinda's Chamber of Commerce sponsors the 63rd Annual Clarinda Craft Carnival Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kerry Prable chairs the Craft Carnvial Committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" earlier this week, Prable says a wide variety of crafts are on display from hundreds of vendors.
KMAland Volleyball (10/15): LC wins home tourney, CAM takes RVC, Red Oak, SE Warren, Heelan impress
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won their home tournament without losing a set, CAM took the RVC Tournament, Red Oak took second at Winterset, Southeast Warren was impressive in Knoxville and more from the Saturday in KMAland volleyball. LEWIS CENTRAL TOURNAMENT. Lewis Central posted a perfect 4-0 today to win their...
KMAland Nebraska Week 8 (10/14): Ashland-Greenwood gets key win over Roncalli
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood got a key win over Roncalli while Syracuse, Auburn, Weeping Water, Johnson-Brock and Sterling were all victorious in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday. NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2. Skutt Catholic 21 Plattsmouth 14. KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT. Ralston 42 Hastings 28. NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1.
Nebraska State Softball Scoreboard (10/14): Omaha Marian, Northwest, Yutan-Mead take titles
(KMAland) -- Omaha Marian, Northwest and Yutan-Mead won state softball championships on Friday. Check out the full state softball scoreboard below. Championship: Yutan-Mead 13 Hastings St. Cecilia 1.
Sidney grad Jorgenson sets Central XC record
(Pella) -- Sidney alum Noah Jorgenson has joined the Central College record books. Jorgenson – a cross country standout for the Dutch – posted an 8,000 meter time of 24:27.40 at Saturday’s Augustana Interregional to finish 11th. Jorgenson’s time broke the previous school record previously set by...
KMAland Tennis (10/13): Nebraska City's Causgrove & Robinson will play for a state medal
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s Connor Causgrove and Anthony Robinson will play for a medal at the Class B state tennis tournament. Causgrove and Robinson — seeded 10th — grabbed two wins in the opening day of the tournament on Thursday. The duo then lost in a quarterfinal to the No. 2 seeded team from Grand Island Central Catholic.
Atchison County wreck injures 1
(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (10/14): Omaha, Northwest, UMKC all winners
(KMAland) -- The Omaha, Northwest Missouri State and UMKC women picked up wins in regional college soccer on Friday.
Men's College Soccer (10/15): Wins for Omaha, Drake, Creighton, UMKC part of ties
(KMAland) -- Omaha and Drake both collected wins in Saturday’s men’s regional college soccer action Saturday. MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD (10/15)
KMAland Missouri Week 8 (10/14): Maryville pulls even in MEC, North Andrew grabs big win
(KMAland) -- Maryville pulled even in the MEC while East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, North Andrew, Nodaway Valley & Mound City were 8-Player winners in Missouri on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. East Atchison 44 Stanberry 20. Jarrett Spinnato had five rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return for a score...
KMAland Football Scoreboard (10/13): Sioux City East, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra, Lourdes Central Catholic winners
(KMAland) -- Sioux City East, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra and Lourdes Central Catholic were KMAland winners in football on Thursday. Check out the full scoreboard below. Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Falls City Sacred Heart 0. Nolan Beccard threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns, including 83 and two to Miles Poppleton, in...
KMAland Girls XC (10/13): Mount Ayr claims home title, Heelan wins MRC, Auburn, Palmyra to state
(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr won their home meet, Heelan took another MRC championship, Auburn and Palmyra moved to state and more from Thursday in KMAland girls cross country. Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet (at Harlan) The Glenwood girls and Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman ran to championships at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet....
KMAland Boys XC (10/13): Maryville wins in Mount Ayr, North takes MRC, Plattsmouth advances to state
(KMAland) -- Maryville won in Mount Ayr, Sioux City North won another MRC title, Plattsmouth pushed on to state and more from KMAland boys cross country on Thursday. Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet (at Harlan) Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn and the Glenwood team were champions in Harlan at the Hawkeye Ten...
NSAA releases D1, D2 football brackets
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the first round assignments for Class D1 and D2 football. In Class D1, Elmwood-Murdock is the No. 6 seed in the East Bracket. The Knights will face Plainview on Thursday. Weeping Water is the No. 14. They will face Cross County.
Meet the Candidates: Brent Siegrist
(Council Bluffs) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we turn our focus for the race in the Iowa House's 19th District, which covers half of the city of Council Bluffs, with a report on the Republican incumbent, Brent Siegrist.
65th Hamburg United Fund Drive underway
(Hamburg) -- A diverse group of Hamburg-based organizations stands to benefit from a yearly fund drive underway. Hamburg residents will soon see mailings for contributions to the city's annual United Fund drive. It's the drive's 65th year. Kent Claiborne is a longtime member of the community's United Fund committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning, Claiborne says the drive was founded in 1957 with a goal of helping local groups in need of funding.
