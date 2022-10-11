ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Steven H. Bolt, Sr, 66, of Essex, Iowa

New Beginnings Church - 705 6th Ave, Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the family. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. CemeteryOak Hill Cemetery - Clearmont, Missouri. Notes:Steve passed away on Saturday morning, October 15,...
ESSEX, IA
kmaland.com

Lincoln woman hurt in Atchison County wreck

(Lincoln) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 2 miles north of Rock Port. Authorities say a 2007 Ford Escape driven by 29-year-old Kristen Kalbfleisch of Lincoln and a 2019 Mack Truck Anthem driven by 43-year-old Harjinder Sangha of Surrey, British Columbia were both southbound on I-29 when Kalbfleisch's vehicle began slowing for traffic. The front bumper of Sangha's vehicle struck the rear bumper of Kalbfleisch's vehicle, which skidded and exited the east side of the roadway. Kalbfleisch's vehicle then overturned before coming to rest on its passenger side facing southeast.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska City, NE
Obituaries
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
City
Union, NE
City
Nebraska City, NE
State
Nebraska State
kmaland.com

Clarinda Craft Carnival set for Saturday

(Clarinda) -- Craft lovers flock to Clarinda this weekend for a traditional fall event. Clarinda's Chamber of Commerce sponsors the 63rd Annual Clarinda Craft Carnival Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kerry Prable chairs the Craft Carnvial Committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" earlier this week, Prable says a wide variety of crafts are on display from hundreds of vendors.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Nebraska Week 8 (10/14): Ashland-Greenwood gets key win over Roncalli

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood got a key win over Roncalli while Syracuse, Auburn, Weeping Water, Johnson-Brock and Sterling were all victorious in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday. NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2. Skutt Catholic 21 Plattsmouth 14. KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT. Ralston 42 Hastings 28. NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Memorials#Clarinda Day
kmaland.com

Sidney grad Jorgenson sets Central XC record

(Pella) -- Sidney alum Noah Jorgenson has joined the Central College record books. Jorgenson – a cross country standout for the Dutch – posted an 8,000 meter time of 24:27.40 at Saturday’s Augustana Interregional to finish 11th. Jorgenson’s time broke the previous school record previously set by...
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Atchison County wreck injures 1

(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kmaland.com

NSAA releases D1, D2 football brackets

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the first round assignments for Class D1 and D2 football. In Class D1, Elmwood-Murdock is the No. 6 seed in the East Bracket. The Knights will face Plainview on Thursday. Weeping Water is the No. 14. They will face Cross County.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Meet the Candidates: Brent Siegrist

(Council Bluffs) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we turn our focus for the race in the Iowa House's 19th District, which covers half of the city of Council Bluffs, with a report on the Republican incumbent, Brent Siegrist.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

65th Hamburg United Fund Drive underway

(Hamburg) -- A diverse group of Hamburg-based organizations stands to benefit from a yearly fund drive underway. Hamburg residents will soon see mailings for contributions to the city's annual United Fund drive. It's the drive's 65th year. Kent Claiborne is a longtime member of the community's United Fund committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning, Claiborne says the drive was founded in 1957 with a goal of helping local groups in need of funding.
HAMBURG, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy