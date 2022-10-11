ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been through a whole lot since their off-and-on relationship began. The former One Direction singer announced the arrival of the couple's first child, daughter Khai, in September 2020. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik wrote via Twitter at the time. “To try put into words how […]
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Emma Watson Called Tom Felton Her ‘Soulmate’ and He Said He ‘Always Had a Secret Love’ for Her in New Memoir

Tom Felton and Emma Watson’s real-life relationship is very much a love story, the two Harry Potter co-stars individually revealed in Felton’s upcoming memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which comes out Oct. 18—just not your typical romantic one. The two never dated, but each wrote about the “soulmate”-level relationship they’ve sustained for 20 years now.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Yolanda Hadid
Person
Gigi Hadid
Elle

40 Rarely-Seen Vintage Photos of Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth, and More Royals

Every family has old photos that they look back on to reminisce, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a group of people that's been as studiously documented as the royals. Naturally, this has yielded more than a few quality images that have been overlooked through the years—but thanks to the internet, they're not too hard to find. Here are a bunch of rare vintage photos of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

The Scariest Thing About The Watcher Is That It’s a True Story

Netflix's The Watcher tells the story of the Brannock family, who move into their new home in a well-to-do neighborhood only to receive ominous letters in the mail. The missives are from someone calling themselves “The Watcher,” who claims to be watching the Brannock's house specifically. Created by...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Real Housewives Of
DogTime

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Three Emotional Support Dogs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been outspoken about their mental health struggles, rely on their four-legged friends for support. During a video conference with the winners of the WellChild Award on World Mental Health Day, the Duke of Sussex discussed how the couple’s three adopted “emotional support dogs” help them cope during difficult times.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy