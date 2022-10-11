Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Rinna Got Interviewed By A Reporter She Blocked, And It's Peak Awkward
"One of the many I've blocked."
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been through a whole lot since their off-and-on relationship began. The former One Direction singer announced the arrival of the couple's first child, daughter Khai, in September 2020. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik wrote via Twitter at the time. “To try put into words how […]
Elle
Emma Watson Called Tom Felton Her ‘Soulmate’ and He Said He ‘Always Had a Secret Love’ for Her in New Memoir
Tom Felton and Emma Watson’s real-life relationship is very much a love story, the two Harry Potter co-stars individually revealed in Felton’s upcoming memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which comes out Oct. 18—just not your typical romantic one. The two never dated, but each wrote about the “soulmate”-level relationship they’ve sustained for 20 years now.
Demian Bichir: ‘Right One’ is father-daughter love story with vampires
Actor Demian Bichir says he sees "Let The Right One In" as more of a family drama than a vampire horror show.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elle
Hailey Bieber Does Casual Fall Fashion Well in Green Mini Skirt, Crop Top, and Leather Jacket
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber continued her reign as one of Los Angeles' best dressed street style stars, stepping...
Harry Styles hit in groin with a bottle at Chicago concert: 'Shake it off'
Harry Styles was the recipient of a bottle to his groin at his concert in Chicago, but didn't skip a beat or the stage when the incident occurred as seen in viral videos.
Elle
40 Rarely-Seen Vintage Photos of Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth, and More Royals
Every family has old photos that they look back on to reminisce, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a group of people that's been as studiously documented as the royals. Naturally, this has yielded more than a few quality images that have been overlooked through the years—but thanks to the internet, they're not too hard to find. Here are a bunch of rare vintage photos of the royal family.
Elle
The Scariest Thing About The Watcher Is That It’s a True Story
Netflix's The Watcher tells the story of the Brannock family, who move into their new home in a well-to-do neighborhood only to receive ominous letters in the mail. The missives are from someone calling themselves “The Watcher,” who claims to be watching the Brannock's house specifically. Created by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Three Emotional Support Dogs
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been outspoken about their mental health struggles, rely on their four-legged friends for support. During a video conference with the winners of the WellChild Award on World Mental Health Day, the Duke of Sussex discussed how the couple’s three adopted “emotional support dogs” help them cope during difficult times.
PETS・
Comments / 0