ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Funeral services set for KC firefighter killed during fight at Independence gas station

By Robert A. Cronkleton
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Funeral services will be held this week for a 41-year-old Kansas City firefighter who was fatally shot during a fight outside an Independence gas station, according to his obituary .

Visitation for Anthony “Tony” Santi will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Rock of KC, 12750 N. Winan Ave. in Kansas City, North. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at The Rock of KC with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Kansas City, North.

The fatal shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday outside the the Road Star convenience store at 11100 E. U.S. 40 highway in Independence.

A customer wanting to buy cigars had become abusive to a clerk when she told him that they did not have the type of cigars he wanted. She refused him service and told him to leave, according to court documents.

Santi, who was off duty and delivering novelties, intervened and also told the man leave. The man “jumped away” from Santi and then began threatening him. The disturbance spilled outside where the man is seen on surveillance video reaching into a white SUV and pulling out an item.

The video showed Santi and the man fighting over an item, which was a firearm with an extended magazine. A female passenger exited the vehicle and while Santi had the man in a headlock, the passenger got the gun and pointed it Santi. She allegedly fired a shot that appeared to hit Santi in the back, according to court documents.

Santi let go of the man and walked into the store, where he collapsed and died.

Santi joined the Kansas City fire Department in 2011. He was “dedicated to helping people through his role” as a firefighter and EMT and his daughter was “the light of his life,” according to the obituary.

“He had a vast love for nature and being outdoors,” his obituary said. “Tony was happiest being at the lake paddleboarding, hiking and spending time with his beloved dog, Donnie.”

Federal prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Ja’Von L. Taylor in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting.

Taylor pleaded guilty in March to one count of first-degree robbery in Jackson County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was granted a suspended execution of sentence and placed on probation.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCK police identify homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave. The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Independence, MO
Obituaries
City
Independence, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Kansas City, MO
Obituaries
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigating homicide on 113th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A call about the sound of gunshots led police officers to discover a dying man early Saturday morning. Kansas City, MO police officers say they got the call at around 7:30 a.m. and officers went to the area of 112th Street and Winchester Avenue to check it out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Obituary#Gas Station#Violent Crime#The Rock Of Kc#Road Star
fox4kc.com

Three injured in crash on 71 Highway, I-435 Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are injured following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Investigators say a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel, southbound US 71 Highway just before Interstate 435, for unknown reasons around 3:20 a.m. The vehicle did not have its...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
fox4kc.com

Driver ejected following crash I-435 near Truman Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning. Police said a black red Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Interstate 435 in the second lane of travel. The Chrysler driver changed lanes twice and clipped a Ford Explorer which lost control and started flipping over multiple times.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCPD found Deborah A. Johnson after silver alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a silver alert for a missing or endangered person was put in place for 70-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Deborah A. Johnson, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said Johnson was found in an update at 12:06 p.m. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy