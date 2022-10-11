Read full article on original website
Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
Wounded officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
Funeral for Bristol officers scheduled for Friday
BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol Police have confirmed a joint service for the two officers slain in the line of duty last week will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21 at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. Law enforcement from across the country are...
CT authorities looking into suspect's background after deadly shooting of officers
BRISTOL, Conn. -- Investigators looking into the deadly ambush of two Bristol police officers are piecing together the gunman's background and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, they were the first police officers killed in the line of duty in Bristol since the 1940s. Friday, people stopped at the crime scene to see for themselves the dozens of bullet holes at the home rented by suspect Nick Brutcher. They pockmark the garage, the siding and a cooler left on the porch at 310 Redstone Hill Road. Neighbor Lance Stevens came running outside Wednesday night when...
1 dead in Old Lyme crash
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
Injured officer fired fatal shot that killed suspect in Bristol shooting: Police
BRISTOL, Conn. — Officer Alec Iurato, who was injured in a shooting that killed two other officers in Bristol earlier this week, had fired the shot that killed the suspect, police said Saturday. Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin DeMonte were killed while responding to a call at a...
Bristol officer fatally shot suspect that killed 2 other officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Bristol police officers were killed and another was injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call on Wednesday, leading the injured officer to return fire and kill the suspect, police confirmed. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed after police said they were called to a […]
Willimantic officer injured in fight with offender
WINDHAM, Conn. — A Willimantic officer was injured Thursday afternoon after an offender tried to leave the scene of an assault, which led to a fight. On October 13, 2022, at around 2:50 p.m., the Willimantic Police Department was called to a community-based residential facility in Willimantic after reports of someone being choked by their roommate.
Hamden police make additional arrest in July carjacking incident
HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police made an additional arrest in connection to a gas station shooting and attempted robbery that happened earlier this year. After an extensive investigation, Anthony Coppage, 28, was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding arrest warrant related to the shooting investigation. Coppage was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment in the first degree.
Police: 18-year-old connected to multiple armed robberies in New Haven, Ansonia, gets $1M bond
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police. Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $1 […]
Eyewitness News
Police seek arrest warrant after apparent roommate strangulation, argument with officers
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3pm this evening, the Willimantic Police Department was called to a community based residential facility for the report of someone being choked by their roommate. Officers responded and made contact with the victim who said he had been choked by the roommate numerous times.
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
Police investigating after stopping New Haven school bus with children inside
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating Thursday after a bus was stopped for “driving erratically,” according to a statement from the New Haven School District. The bus was carrying about 20 students home from Ross Woodward School when it was pulled over by police, according to the district. The bus belongs […]
2 shot in different incidents in Hartford
A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.
10-year-old injured by bear in Morris
MORRIS, Connecticut — A bear attacked a 10-year-old boy leaving him with minor injuries in the town of Morris and state authorities are investigating. The attack was confirmed by State Police in the Litchfield barracks. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the attack took place around 11...
Cause, manner of deaths for 2 Bristol police officers, suspect released
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released Friday night the cause of death for the two fallen police officers and one of the suspects involved in a deadly shooting in Bristol. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy both suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of...
fox61.com
Man critically injured in Park Street shooting: Hartford police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot on Park Street in Hartford on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a local hospital around 1:10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. Police determined that the victim, a man in...
Register Citizen
NY man seriously hurt in Plainfield crash near Amazon facility, police say
PLAINFIELD — A New York man was seriously injured in a crash on Lathrop Road Wednesday night, police said. Officers, along with Plainfield firefighters and local EMTs, were dispatched to the crash around 9:35 p.m., Plainfield police said. A 25-year-old man from Bronx, N.Y., had lost control while driving...
Man imprisoned for drug trafficking pleads guilty to escaping Bloomfield halfway house
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man finishing up a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to escaping from a Bloomfield halfway house, according to an announcement Friday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Charles Harrison, 34, was sentenced in 2012 in New York to 120 months in prison for trafficking narcotics, according […]
Eyewitness News
Police departments statewide ready to support fellow officers during tragedies
(WFSB) - When tragedy hits home for police in Connecticut, the police community statewide comes together to help each other heal. Since the shooting deaths in Bristol, other police departments have been stepping up. For a long time, there’s been a thought police officers are immune to grief and other...
