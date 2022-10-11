ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

FOX 61

Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
BROOKLYN, CT
FOX 61

Funeral for Bristol officers scheduled for Friday

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol Police have confirmed a joint service for the two officers slain in the line of duty last week will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21 at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. Law enforcement from across the country are...
BRISTOL, CT
CBS New York

CT authorities looking into suspect's background after deadly shooting of officers

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Investigators looking into the deadly ambush of two Bristol police officers are piecing together the gunman's background and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, they were the first police officers killed in the line of duty in Bristol since the 1940s. Friday, people stopped at the crime scene to see for themselves the dozens of bullet holes at the home rented by suspect Nick Brutcher. They pockmark the garage, the siding and a cooler left on the porch at 310 Redstone Hill Road. Neighbor Lance Stevens came running outside Wednesday night when...
BRISTOL, CT
City
Middletown, CT
City
Wethersfield, CT
Wethersfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
FOX 61

1 dead in Old Lyme crash

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
OLD LYME, CT
WTNH

Bristol officer fatally shot suspect that killed 2 other officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Bristol police officers were killed and another was injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call on Wednesday, leading the injured officer to return fire and kill the suspect, police confirmed. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed after police said they were called to a […]
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Willimantic officer injured in fight with offender

WINDHAM, Conn. — A Willimantic officer was injured Thursday afternoon after an offender tried to leave the scene of an assault, which led to a fight. On October 13, 2022, at around 2:50 p.m., the Willimantic Police Department was called to a community-based residential facility in Willimantic after reports of someone being choked by their roommate.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
FOX 61

Hamden police make additional arrest in July carjacking incident

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police made an additional arrest in connection to a gas station shooting and attempted robbery that happened earlier this year. After an extensive investigation, Anthony Coppage, 28, was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding arrest warrant related to the shooting investigation. Coppage was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment in the first degree.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

10-year-old injured by bear in Morris

MORRIS, Connecticut — A bear attacked a 10-year-old boy leaving him with minor injuries in the town of Morris and state authorities are investigating. The attack was confirmed by State Police in the Litchfield barracks. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the attack took place around 11...
MORRIS, CT
fox61.com

Man critically injured in Park Street shooting: Hartford police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot on Park Street in Hartford on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a local hospital around 1:10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. Police determined that the victim, a man in...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
