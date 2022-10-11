ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobleboro, ME

lcnme.com

Healthy Lincoln County to Host Discussion Project

Healthy Lincoln County, in partnership with the Maine Humanities Council, will be offering a fall discussion project to gather community members to talk about things that matter in Lincoln County. The goal of these discussions is to foster real connectedness among the individuals participating and to think about what these...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus

LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
LEWISTON, ME
Maine State
Maine Obituaries
The Center Square

Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
MAINE STATE
Person
Nick Robinson
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Boothbay- Wiscasset girls win MVC championship

Boothbay- Wiscasset girls cross country team placed three runners in the top 10 to win the MVC championship on October 15 at UMA in Augusta. The Seahawks were led by Larua Chapman (8th), Jullia Truesdell (9th), and Emily Gilliam (10th) Boothbay-Wiscasset boys placed second to Winthrop, led by a seventh...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WMTW

8 Investigates helps Lewiston main recoup $3,000 from airline

LEWISTON, Maine — 8 Investigates helped a Lewiston man recover thousands of dollars in flight credits, which he didn’t realize had expired, from an airline. COVID-19 concerns prompted a retired Thomas Peters, II, a retired attorney, to cancel his family’s travel plans to Florida in November 2020.
LEWISTON, ME
lcnme.com

Community Rallies Around Nobleboro Family Affected By Rare Cancer

Members of the community are rallying around a Nobleboro family whose 10-year-old son was diagnosed with rare form of bone cancer this summer. Since Ian Michaud was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma in August, friends of Kristen and Ira Michaud have launched web pages to share information; organize fundraisers, and manage an online schedule of meal delivery to make sure the family remains properly fed while they deal with their son’s illness.
NOBLEBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Stockton Springs resident dies in Sept. Maine Turnpike crash

WEST GARDINER — A resident of Stockton Springs was killed as a result of a three-vehicle crash Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, At approximately 11:50 a.m., Maine State Police responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash at mile 104 northbound on the Turnpike in West Gardiner. Because of old information at the time of the crash, early press releases by the Maine State Police identified the Stockton Springs residents as residing in Stonington.
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
NewsBreak
Obituaries
lcnme.com

Whitefield Library

“What’s happening at the Whitefield Library,” you ask. It has been a sensational summer as we learned how to operate our beautiful new library space, serve our growing population of patrons, and keep the energy running on “high” with our dynamic weekly children’s program. As...
WHITEFIELD, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln Academy boys and girls win KVAC cross country championships

Lincoln Academy boys and girls cross country teams ran to KVAC Class B championships on October 15 at Cony High School in Augusta. The Lady Eagles successfully defended their 2021 title by placing five scoring runners in the top 15. Audrey Hufnagel placed second, Adeline Hall fifth, Dylan Burmeister sixth, Madeline Kallin 10th, and Maggie Thompson 15th.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

The Friendly Toast opens location in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A new brunch spot has taken over the former Sebago Brewing location on Fore Street. The Friendly Toast is already known for its bright colors and kitschy décor, adding vinyl booths and a bright bar to the restaurant. “For us brunch is our jam. We...
PORTLAND, ME

