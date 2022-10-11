Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Ireland’s Acclaimed Altan Makes Only Maine Appearance in Boothbay Harbor
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the acclaimed traditional Irish band Altan arrives in Maine on the first night of their long awaited U.S. tour. Their only Maine performance will be on stage at Boothbay Harbor’s historic opera house. Advance discounted tickets are currently on sale. The spirit and sound of...
Healthy Lincoln County to Host Discussion Project
Healthy Lincoln County, in partnership with the Maine Humanities Council, will be offering a fall discussion project to gather community members to talk about things that matter in Lincoln County. The goal of these discussions is to foster real connectedness among the individuals participating and to think about what these...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus
LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
Open Letter to the Lady in the Make-Up Aisle at Walmart in Auburn, Maine
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
Golden, in rare break with Mills, calls for Maine to take a more aggressive stance in lobster fight
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, seen speaking Oct. 12 at the Portland rally, has made his name by bucking his party on major initiatives, a trait that has kept him in the swingable 2nd District for two terms. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden came to Portland Wednesday to...
Maine Woman Plans To Spread Her Late Mom’s Ashes Over Alan Jackson’s House By Helicopter
I think any country music fan would love an opportunity to get to meet the great Alan Jackson. However, for this one woman from Maine, her reasoning for meeting one of the greatest country artists on this planet is a bit different than others. According to Central Maine, Jackson noticed...
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
Boothbay- Wiscasset girls win MVC championship
Boothbay- Wiscasset girls cross country team placed three runners in the top 10 to win the MVC championship on October 15 at UMA in Augusta. The Seahawks were led by Larua Chapman (8th), Jullia Truesdell (9th), and Emily Gilliam (10th) Boothbay-Wiscasset boys placed second to Winthrop, led by a seventh...
A Recent Movie Was Filmed and Set Entirely in Portland, Maine
Did you know there was a movie recently filmed entirely in Maine and the story is set in Portland?. Director Joe Raffa brought Portland to life in the film Downeast, a gritty movie involving crime, drug smuggling, violence, and love. IMDb shares the synopsis as:. “When Emma returns to her...
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
8 Investigates helps Lewiston main recoup $3,000 from airline
LEWISTON, Maine — 8 Investigates helped a Lewiston man recover thousands of dollars in flight credits, which he didn’t realize had expired, from an airline. COVID-19 concerns prompted a retired Thomas Peters, II, a retired attorney, to cancel his family’s travel plans to Florida in November 2020.
Community Rallies Around Nobleboro Family Affected By Rare Cancer
Members of the community are rallying around a Nobleboro family whose 10-year-old son was diagnosed with rare form of bone cancer this summer. Since Ian Michaud was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma in August, friends of Kristen and Ira Michaud have launched web pages to share information; organize fundraisers, and manage an online schedule of meal delivery to make sure the family remains properly fed while they deal with their son’s illness.
Stockton Springs resident dies in Sept. Maine Turnpike crash
WEST GARDINER — A resident of Stockton Springs was killed as a result of a three-vehicle crash Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, At approximately 11:50 a.m., Maine State Police responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash at mile 104 northbound on the Turnpike in West Gardiner. Because of old information at the time of the crash, early press releases by the Maine State Police identified the Stockton Springs residents as residing in Stonington.
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
Whitefield Library
“What’s happening at the Whitefield Library,” you ask. It has been a sensational summer as we learned how to operate our beautiful new library space, serve our growing population of patrons, and keep the energy running on “high” with our dynamic weekly children’s program. As...
Lincoln Academy boys and girls win KVAC cross country championships
Lincoln Academy boys and girls cross country teams ran to KVAC Class B championships on October 15 at Cony High School in Augusta. The Lady Eagles successfully defended their 2021 title by placing five scoring runners in the top 15. Audrey Hufnagel placed second, Adeline Hall fifth, Dylan Burmeister sixth, Madeline Kallin 10th, and Maggie Thompson 15th.
The Friendly Toast opens location in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A new brunch spot has taken over the former Sebago Brewing location on Fore Street. The Friendly Toast is already known for its bright colors and kitschy décor, adding vinyl booths and a bright bar to the restaurant. “For us brunch is our jam. We...
