Arkansas State

The Center Square

Use of covid relief funds by Arkansas agency scrutinized

(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has turned over questions about the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to the U.S. Attorney's office. The DHS selected the Urban League of the State of Arkansas to distribute $450,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, DHS officials told the Legislative Auditing Committee. The ULSA subcontracted with Performance Tax Group to dole out the funds to 17 organizations. USLA and PTG were allowed to keep more than $45,000 for administrative costs.
KATV

Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
THV11

What are the Arkansas amendments on the 2022 ballot?

Arkansans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana and more ballot measures. Here's what each ballot issue means and what will change. Michael Buckner, Chris Banks (KTHV) Published: 7:29 AM CDT October 12, 2022. Updated: 9:56 AM CDT October 12, 2022. ARKANSAS, USA. While many voters will be focused on deciding...
KARK

Arkansas State Fair Food Guide for 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair for 2022 kicks off on Friday, October 14 for a 10-day run. First on the list for many fairgoers will be what to eat. Arkansas food author Kat Robinson works each year extensively to produce the Arkansas State Fair Food Guide.
KOLR10 News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signs small wave of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) bills, vetoes three

Oklahoma City -– On Wednesday (October 6) Governor Kevin Stitt acted on numerous American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Progressing Rural Economic Development (PREP) funding bills sent to his desk by the Legislature, directing millions towards investments in Oklahoma infrastructure and water systems, broadband expansion, economic and workforce development, mental health and public safety, as well as investments in the Oklahoma National Guard and our veterans and military.
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit

Appropriately known as the ‘Natural State’, Arkansas is home to everything from rugged mountains and roaring rivers to vast forests and reflective lakes. Amidst all its stunning scenery and nature are some wonderful towns to live in and visit, with Little Rock being both its largest city and capital.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible

A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
5newsonline.com

First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
KATV

Entergy Arkansas gives customers maintenance tips to stay safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Entergy Arkansas announced Thursday that with cold weather approaching it is now a good time to check areas around your home for maintenance. Customers of Entergy are encouraged to stay safe and consider using some safety tips when working inside and outside their homes. Beginning...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
