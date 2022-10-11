Read full article on original website
Flash flood warning issued in northeastern Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a flash flood warning in northeastern Kern County until 5 p.m. Areas that may experience flash flooding include Lake Isabella and Wofford Heights, according to the weather service. Thunderstorms may produce flash floods around and in the French Burn Scar, according to the weather […]
KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes near Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck early Wednesday morning in an area just north of the Grapevine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck in 8.7 miles north of the Grapevine on Interstate 5 just south of Maricopa Highway around 5:54 a.m., according to the USGS.
Kern Kiwanis Club: Kern County Bag Brawl event on October 22, 2022
Sponsored Content by Kern Kiwanis Club. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Chief Business Development Office of CAP-K, Pritika Ram and Cecilia Provensal from Kern Kiwanis Club to learn more about the upcoming Kern County Bag Brawl. Kern Kiwanis Club has partnered with CAP-K’s Friendship House for...
Pedestrian dead in collision on Highway 99 off-ramp
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman has died after being struck by a truck on the southbound Highway 99 offramp at Hosking Thursday night. The California Highway Patrol said the collision happed just after 8 p.m. CHP responded to a report of a woman sitting in the gore point of southbound Highway 99 to Hosking Avenue.
3 separate shooting incidents in Wasco pose no credible threats to schools, events: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released information about three shooting incidents in Wasco this week but said there are no credible threats to schools or events. KCSO said deputies were called to a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 6:30 p.m. on Birch Avenue between 9th Place and 11th Street […]
Fentanyl Cases Have Spiked in Kern County
Fentanyl cases have taken a significant rise in the streets of Kern County. Just in the month of September there had been an accident at North High School resulting in six kids overdosing on fentanyl. But this hasn’t been the only incident in Bakersfield over the course of the months. Cases are on the rise in High Schools across the country and schools are now trying to prevent the tragedy of teens overdosing and dying on this powerful drug.
A California city’s water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. — The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California’s endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the …
Man gets 15 years for setting fire to Bakersfield mansion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Judge David Zulfa told Marty Sias he’s not sure what life issues he was dealing with when he set fires in March that destroyed a sprawling mansion in southwest Bakersfield and damaged Independence High School. Whatever it was, it can’t happen again, Zulfa said Thursday. Sias put lives in danger, the […]
Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
1 in custody after reports of a shooting at Walmart: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after reports of a shooting at the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received several calls regarding a shooting at 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart and when deputies arrived they took a man into custody and recovered […]
Person seriously injured, struck by semi-trailer truck on Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was severely injured after they were struck by a semi-trailer Tuesday on Union Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the northbound lanes of Union Avenue off of Belle Terrace regarding a person struck by a vehicle.
Breaking News: Riverside County, CA: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirms wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested.
Source: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department (Information) Picture: Bakersfield Police Department (Courtesy) Riverside County, California: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested during the morning on Friday, October 7th, 2022.
Renegade Promenade: Alumni, Family, and Friend Day at Bakersfield College
Sponsored Content by Bakersfield College. Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Executive Director, Cheryl Scott and Alumni & Donor Relations, Courtney Carter of the Bakersfield College Foundation about their event happening on October 15. There will be entertainment by student performers, a free concert from Mento Buru, and tours...
Mira Monte HS locked out, 3 adults arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three adults were arrested after they were found by Kern High School District police, attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mira Monte High School, according to a KHSD official. In the morning hours, a KHSD officer was alerted to suspicious activity...
2 dead after a drive-by shooting in Delano: TCSO
UPDATE: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a second victim has died after this shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting that left one dead and two airlifted to a local hospital, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded near County Line Road and […]
2 killed, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Delano, deputies say
Two people have died and another person was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Delano Monday afternoon.
Alleged Walmart shooter pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of shooting at another man at a Walmart earlier this week was on post-release community supervision and has served several prior stints in prison, a Kern County court commissioner said Wednesday. Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. found Paul Vasquez-Flores poses a risk to the public and ordered him […]
VIDEO: Woman takes a swing at Bakersfield police officers following crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video from the scene of a collision showed a woman taking a swing at responding officers Saturday night in central Bakersfield. Video from the scene showed the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Ming Avenue and Wible Road near the Valley Plaza Mall at around 7:30 p.m. One person was taken […]
Death notices for Oct. 7-8
Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
