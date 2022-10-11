Former San Antonio officer who shot 17-year-old at McDonald’s parking lot turns himself in on aggravated assault charges

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsi
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
4 injured in drive-by shooting on Clark Atlanta University campus, police say
Four people were injured in a drive-by shooting at Clark Atlanta University early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city’s mayor said Sunday.
Irapuato gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
A gunman shot 12 people dead and injured three others at a bar in central Mexico on Saturday, the Secretary of Citizen Safety in Irapuato said.
1 shot dead, 1 injured at a house party in Phoenix
One man was shot and killed, and a woman was injured at a house party in Phoenix early Saturday morning, according to Phoenix police. Phoenix police were called to the area near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road around 3 a.m. on Saturday for reports of gunshots. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man fatally stabbed in east Phoenix, suspect arrested
Phoenix police have arrested Dassise LaBamba, 34, on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 36-year-old man on Saturday. Officers responded to a stabbing emergency call near North 37th Street and Thomas Road at around 2 p.m. Phoenix Fire Department also responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. ...
Idaho8.com
Manchester United player Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape, police say
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, England’s Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed Saturday. “Greater Manchester Police has charged and remanded a 21-year-old man with controlling and coercive behavior, attempted rape and Section 47 assault of a woman,” GMP told CNN in a statement.
33-year-old man fatally struck near Dunlap Avenue and 35th Avenue
A 33-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday near Dunlap Avenue and 35th Avenue. Around 6:30 p.m. the man, later identified as Wilfred Sarracino, was seen crossing Dunlap Avenue on a do not cross signal when he was struck, according to Phoenix police. The man who was driving was traveling east on...
Idaho8.com
Former Louisville detective could face years in federal prison in cyberstalking case
A former Louisville Metro Police Department detective is possibly facing years in federal prison when he is sentenced next week for using his law enforcement access to a database, obtaining information about women, and stealing sexually explicit photos and videos from them. Bryan Andrew Wilson, 36, is due to be...
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho8.com
2 Black comedians file lawsuit over police jet bridge stops at Atlanta airport
Police officers stopped Eric André as he boarded a flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles in April 2021 and, a few months earlier, the same thing happened to another Black comedian in the same place, a lawsuit alleges. André and fellow comedian Clayton English filed the lawsuit claiming the...
Comments / 0