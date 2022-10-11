Former San Antonio officer who shot 17-year-old at McDonald’s parking lot turns himself in on aggravated assault charges

A 33-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday near Dunlap Avenue and 35th Avenue. Around 6:30 p.m. the man, later identified as Wilfred Sarracino, was seen crossing Dunlap Avenue on a do not cross signal when he was struck, according to Phoenix police. The man who was driving was traveling east on...

