ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

McCarthy told Trump that Jan. 6 rioters were ‘trying to f—— kill me’: book

By Emily Brooks
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4J3r_0iURGfYB00

During a heated phone call as Jan. 6 rioters were breaking into the U.S. Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told former President Trump that those breaching the building were “trying to f—— kill” him, according to an account in an upcoming book.

The new detail about the Jan. 6 call comes from “Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind” by Robert Draper, which is being released next week, and was reported in Politico Playbook Tuesday morning.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) in February of last year first revealed McCarthy’s account of the call to House Republicans, and a CNN story about the call added additional details from other GOP lawmakers.

“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump said.

Citing a Republican whom McCarthy told about the call a few hours later, the book said McCarthy yelled back at the president.

“More upset?” McCarthy yelled. “They’re trying to f—— kill me!”

CNN reported in February 2021, citing another unnamed Republican, that McCarthy had told Trump that rioters were breaking into his office through the windows and said, “Who the f— do you think you are talking to?”

McCarthy in interviews has not denied the comment from Trump, but has declined to elaborate on the call. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the new detail from the Draper book.

The House GOP leader, who is hoping to be Speaker in a GOP majority next year, has been credited in multiple recent books and articles with helping to rehabilitate Trump’s image and standing in the Republican Party after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. He said soon after Jan. 6 on the House floor that Trump bore some responsibility for the attack, but weeks later traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet with the former president.

Comments / 8

Related
The List

Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows

Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Draper
Person
Donald Trump
CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
POTUS
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#House Republicans#Politico Playbook#Cnn#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
ADVOCACY
The Hill

The Hill

726K+
Followers
85K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy