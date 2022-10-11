my prayers are with you Ted and your Wife Bobbi. I don't know you but have listened to your radio show for years. I also have liver issues, mine is auto immune disease related. I will be on medicine the rest of my life with no cure, only to slow progression. I Hope and pray more people will come out and advocate for this horrible disease to someday find a cure, your wife is so beautiful. my heart felt prayers and love go out to both of you and your families.hugs
oh wow so very sorry but she will never be gone and u time every day I can with her and love and one day we will be with everyone we have lost
Related
CNY Inspirations: Bad luck or good luck? Who knows?
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
Oswego Resident Prepares For Upcoming NYC Marathon
‘Angels in America’ larger than life at Syracuse’s Redhouse (review)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York
Man hit by train has no obituary, but at Syracuse Burger King they saved him a seat
Celebrating Fall With 15 Of The Best Soups In Upstate New York
Sistina Giordano leaving “Bridge Street”
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Haunted’ New York Road With Wild History Is Closed At Night
Hey East Syracuse Minoa families: We’ve got your school kids covered
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band reaches new heights with win over elite field in Liverpool (199 photos)
Auburn marching band photos 2022
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Wolfpack sent packing: Syracuse football defeats N.C. State 24-9 (Brent Axe recap)
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
Liverpool marching band photos 2022
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The loudest moments from Syracuse-N.C. State: A touchdown that didn’t count and a run to ice the win
Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022
Baby twin girls in need of formula, a bus of seniors, a van of puppies: All stranded on Thruway for hours
Syracuse overcomes mistakes and penalties; ‘Mob’ defense puts away N.C. State (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 12