Georgia State

Democratic group highlights son’s criticism of Herschel Walker in new ad

By Chloe Folmar
 5 days ago
FILE – Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker campaigns Sept. 7, 2021, in Emerson, Ga. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are still working through the details of what a debate might look like, though they appear to be inching closer to a deal. (AP Photos/Bill Barrow, File)

Democratic campaign group Georgia Honor announced a new television ad on Tuesday focusing on accusations against Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker made by his son.

“He ‘threatened to kill us, and had us move six times in six months running from [his] violence,’” the ad says, quoting Herschel Walker’s son Christian Walker.

The younger Walker, a right-wing activist himself, released a tirade against his father last week after The Daily Beast reported a credible accusation that the candidate, who supports abortion bans, convinced a woman to abort a child he fathered.

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability,” Christian Walker wrote in an Oct. 3 thread aimed at his father.

“But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.”

Georgia Honor, which is affiliated with the Democratic Senate Majority PAC (SMP), referenced claims that Christian Walker made in videos released the following day in its ad, titled “Abuse.”

“Herschel Walker facing devastating abuse accusations from his own son, saying he has committed atrocities against him and his mother,” the ad reads.

The video, funded by $36 million raised by Georgia Honor and the SMP, discusses Herschel Walker allegedly “showing up at his ex-wife’s house armed with a gun and refusing to leave” and “even making violent threats outside his son’s children’s party.”

“Six moves in six months, running from Herschel Walker’s violence,” the ad says of Christian Walker and his mother.

Documents including public records and police reports are used in the ad in addition to quotes from Christian Walker.

Herschel Walker has vehemently denied claims that he paid for a woman’s abortion of his child, calling The Daily Beast’s story “a flat-out lie.”

The Senate candidate has not responded to his son’s allegations against him, apart from a tweet in response to Christian Walker’s thread that read: “I LOVE my son no matter what.”

