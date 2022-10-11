ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police arrest man and woman on drug and gun charges

TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested Friday afternoon after Tulsa police say they found 15 firearms and variety of drugs in their home and car. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Tulsa Police attempted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul. Police said the driver, Jequeaz Johnson, failed to yield and continued to his home, near 31st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Rogers County Sheriff Named Oklahoma Sheriff Of The Year

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton is named Oklahoma's Sheriff of the Year. The Oklahoma Sheriff's Association board of directors selected Walton out of all the Sheriffs protecting and serving the state's 77 counties. "The award means a lot to me, and it gives us a chance to showcase the men...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
Tulsa County, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest 2 After Finding Drugs, Cash & Weapons

Tulsa Police say they seized large quantities of drugs and more than $20,000 in drug money, all from a traffic stop. On Friday, an officer followed Jequeaz Johnson to his residence near 31st and Memorial after trying to make a stop. They say when Johnson opened the car door, the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Medical Examiners Working To Identify Bodies Found In Deep Fork River

Okmulgee police are still investigating after four bodies were found in the Deep Fork River. The discovery comes after days of searching for four missing men from Okmulgee. Medical examiners in Tulsa are working to identify the remains. Investigators with Okmulgee PD say they expect the bodies will be identified...
OKMULGEE, OK
#Crime#Guns#Tulsa County Sheriff
news9.com

56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Street Rehab in Tulsa to Begin Monday

Tulsa, Okla. — A street rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin during the 10 days following Oct. 17 on East Eighth Street between Cincinnati Avenue and Kenosha Avenue, and then on East Seventh Street between Detroit Avenue and Kenosha Avenue. This project will not affect access to highway ramps.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after vandalizing art gallery in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after causing several thousands dollars worth of damage to an art gallery in midtown Tulsa. Monday night, the owners of the Royce Myers Art Gallery went to their business to find the front windows broken, planters smashed on the sidewalk outside and damaged artwork inside.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Family Friend Shares Concerns For 4 Men Missing From Okmulgee

Okmulgee Police said they’ve located the remains of four men in the Deep Fork River near Sharp Road. Several agencies responded and said the remains were a maximum of 75 yards apart, near a bridge. The District 25 Violent Crime Task Force is leading the investigation with the help...
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

Families Organize Search For 4 Men Missing From Okmulgee

The families of the four missing men in Okmulgee are searching on their own for their loved ones after police searches came up empty. Those families spent Thursday afternoon searching a nature preserve near the scrapyard where police spent the prior day searching. Mark Chastain's wife, Jessica, said it's another...
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

Search Continues For 4 Missing Men In Okmulgee

There are still no signs of four missing men in Okmulgee, who were last seen four days ago. Police spent the day searching for clues after investigators found no sign of them at a salvage yard where one of the men's phones last pinged. Police said they had no new...
OKMULGEE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Mayes County Blotter

1:55 am - Suspicious Activity - RP advised she had someone lurking outside her home shining flashlights into windows. RP disconnected after advising a subject had gone outside. 7:49 am - Reckless Driving - RP advised of a red semi hauling hay westbound from Salina on hwy 20 passed her...
MAYES COUNTY, OK

