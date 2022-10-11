A McKees Rocks man was arrested Saturday for an early morning shooting in the borough that left one man seriously injured. Edmond Fields, 49, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, false identification to law enforcement and carrying a firearm without a license. As of Saturday evening, he was being held in the Allegheny County Jail. No bond amount was listed in online court records.

MCKEES ROCKS, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO