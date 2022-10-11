Read full article on original website
WRAL
Tunisian authorities recover bodies of 15 migrants on beach
TUNIS, TUNISIA — Tunisian authorities have recovered the bodies of 15 migrants who died trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, the coast guard said Friday. A coast guard statement said the bodies were found Wednesday and Thursday on beaches near the town of Mahdia, 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of the capital, Tunis. It said most appeared to be Tunisians, and others were from sub-Saharan Africa.
WRAL
Brothers reverse plea to guilty in car-bomb murder trial
VALLETTA, MALTA — In a stunning reversal, two brothers who are on trial for the car-bomb murder of a Maltese anti-corruption journalist on Friday entered guilty pleas on the first day of trial. Only hours earlier at the start of the trial in a Valletta courthouse, George Degiorgio, 59,...
WRAL
Gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack on Russian military recruits
CNN — Two gunmen opened fire on Russian military recruits at a training ground in Russia's Belgorod region, killing at least 11 people and wounding another 15, Russia's state news agency TASS reports. The attack took place Saturday during a training session at the Western Military District, according to...
Irapuato gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
A gunman shot 12 people dead and injured three others at a bar in central Mexico on Saturday, the Secretary of Citizen Safety in Irapuato said.
Three jailed after cocaine hidden in condoms smuggled into Jersey
Three people have been jailed for a combined total of 20 years after they attempted smuggle cocaine into Jersey.Elijah Silbourne, 20, of Liverpool, received a six-year sentence after one of the largest single seizures of cocaine ever made on the island. He arrived in Jersey on 1 June via the ferry from Poole. His vehicle was searched on arrival as he faced questioning from Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS). During the search, officers disovered a kilo of high purity cocaine, which had been concealed in the spare wheel-well in the boot, estimated to have a street value of between...
WRAL
40 killed, dozens trapped by explosion in Turkey coal mine
CNN — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has killed at least 40 people and left 11 others hospitalized, state news media reported on Saturday. The explosion took place in the Black Sea town of Amasra in Bartin province on Friday, trapping dozens beneath the rubble of the blast.
WRAL
EU official: East Med gas can wean bloc off Russian energy
NICOSIA, CYPRUS — Natural gas from undersea deposits in the eastern Mediterranean can help replace Russia’s diminished supply of the fossil fuel to Europe at an “accelerated pace,” the European Union’s energy commissioner said Friday. Commissioner Kadri Simson told the East Mediterranean Gas Forum conference...
WRAL
In Norway, Russian man stopped with drones
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — A 50-year-old Russian man has been detained in Arctic Norway with two drones and is suspected of flying the unmanned aerial vehicles somewhere in the country, police said Friday. Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms in recent weeks. The...
