Three people have been jailed for a combined total of 20 years after they attempted smuggle cocaine into Jersey.Elijah Silbourne, 20, of Liverpool, received a six-year sentence after one of the largest single seizures of cocaine ever made on the island. He arrived in Jersey on 1 June via the ferry from Poole. His vehicle was searched on arrival as he faced questioning from Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS). During the search, officers disovered a kilo of high purity cocaine, which had been concealed in the spare wheel-well in the boot, estimated to have a street value of between...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO