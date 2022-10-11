ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

Tunisian authorities recover bodies of 15 migrants on beach

TUNIS, TUNISIA — Tunisian authorities have recovered the bodies of 15 migrants who died trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, the coast guard said Friday. A coast guard statement said the bodies were found Wednesday and Thursday on beaches near the town of Mahdia, 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of the capital, Tunis. It said most appeared to be Tunisians, and others were from sub-Saharan Africa.
WRAL

Brothers reverse plea to guilty in car-bomb murder trial

VALLETTA, MALTA — In a stunning reversal, two brothers who are on trial for the car-bomb murder of a Maltese anti-corruption journalist on Friday entered guilty pleas on the first day of trial. Only hours earlier at the start of the trial in a Valletta courthouse, George Degiorgio, 59,...
WRAL

Gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack on Russian military recruits

CNN — Two gunmen opened fire on Russian military recruits at a training ground in Russia's Belgorod region, killing at least 11 people and wounding another 15, Russia's state news agency TASS reports. The attack took place Saturday during a training session at the Western Military District, according to...
The Independent

Three jailed after cocaine hidden in condoms smuggled into Jersey

Three people have been jailed for a combined total of 20 years after they attempted smuggle cocaine into Jersey.Elijah Silbourne, 20, of Liverpool, received a six-year sentence after one of the largest single seizures of cocaine ever made on the island. He arrived in Jersey on 1 June via the ferry from Poole. His vehicle was searched on arrival as he faced questioning from Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS). During the search, officers disovered a kilo of high purity cocaine, which had been concealed in the spare wheel-well in the boot, estimated to have a street value of between...
WRAL

40 killed, dozens trapped by explosion in Turkey coal mine

CNN — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has killed at least 40 people and left 11 others hospitalized, state news media reported on Saturday. The explosion took place in the Black Sea town of Amasra in Bartin province on Friday, trapping dozens beneath the rubble of the blast.
WRAL

EU official: East Med gas can wean bloc off Russian energy

NICOSIA, CYPRUS — Natural gas from undersea deposits in the eastern Mediterranean can help replace Russia’s diminished supply of the fossil fuel to Europe at an “accelerated pace,” the European Union’s energy commissioner said Friday. Commissioner Kadri Simson told the East Mediterranean Gas Forum conference...
WRAL

In Norway, Russian man stopped with drones

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — A 50-year-old Russian man has been detained in Arctic Norway with two drones and is suspected of flying the unmanned aerial vehicles somewhere in the country, police said Friday. Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms in recent weeks. The...
