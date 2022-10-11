Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Release Window Arrives With Key Visual
Over the decades, anime fans have received many series based on video games, with examples including Pokemon, Street Fighter, Persona, and Castlevania being a few franchises which barely scratch the surface. Early next year, the Square Enix character action game, Nier: Automata, will be receiving an anime adaptation that will tell an entirely original story with new and old characters from the franchise, and the series has released a new video and key visual to give fans an idea of what this world will look like.
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho OVA Episodes are Finally Being Released With English Dubs
Yu Yu Hakusho is now in the midst of celebrating its 30th Anniversary, and that means that the special OVA episodes crafted decades after the original anime's ending will finally be getting an English dubbed release! Back in 2018 when the anime was celebrating its 25th Anniversary, it brought back the original Japanese cast for OVA specials adapting two stories from Yoshihiro Togashi's manga that never made it to the anime adaptation. It was announced back then that there were plans to have an English dubbed release for these specials, but it never quite came to pass in the years since.
ComicBook
Trick 'r Treat Director Teases Future Animated Shorts
In honor of Trick 'r Treat being released in theatres for the first time, director Michael Dougherty is sharing info about the future of the anthology horror film. Dougherty, who is also known for helming Krampus and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, recently shared that a follow-up is in "very active development." Dougherty also had a chat with Nerdist about the future of Trick 'r Treat and teased that a sequel might not be the only thing in the works. Trick 'r Treat started out as an animated short Dougherty made in college called Season's Greetings, and the director is open to returning to that format.
tvinsider.com
‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’: Is Just a Small Taste of the Power of Anime
Anime is mainstream, and it has the potential to breathe new life into any new or existing property, even if the initial launch of that property was disastrous. One month after the release of Netflix’s new anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, its big brother video game Cyberpunk 2077, released in 2020 and starring Keanu Reeves, now has more concurrent players than it had when it first debuted. The Cyberpunk brand, thanks to troubled production from developer CD Projekt Red, was sullied upon arrival thanks to its buggy introduction. It was so bad on PlayStation 4 upon release that they had to pull physical copies until the studio patched out its most prominent issues.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Makima to Life for the Anime's Debut
Chainsaw Man was the most anticipated new series premiere of the year overall among many circles, and it's hard not to see why thanks to some awesome Makima cosplay helping to hype up the new anime's premiere! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has grown to a massive popularity following the end of the first era of the series a few years ago, and it's hard to compare just how popular it's become thanks to the strength and reach of just the manga alone. But now the series will be taking it all to the next level with the debut of its new anime.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
dexerto.com
Rings of Power fans “crying” over The Stranger’s Gandalf line in Episode 8
With the Stranger appearing to be Gandalf in the season finale of Rings of Power, a certain line has left fans crying on Twitter. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. The finale has its highs and lows, one of which involved the identity of the Stranger, the man who crashed into Middle-Earth on a meteor in the first episode.
Creator of Hit Japanese Manga ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Died Trying to Save People From Rip Tide
The creator of the internationally beloved card game and manga Yu-Gi-Oh! died trying to save people from drowning, a new eyewitness account has revealed. U.S. Army Major Robert Bourgeau was reportedly on the same beach as the manga artist Kazuki Takahashi on July 4, days before the 60-year-old was found dead. Bourgeau, who’s also a diving instructor, was meeting two of his students when he heard a woman call out for help—her 11-year-old daughter and a U.S. officer were trapped in a rip current.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shirley Temple Explained ‘The Black Box’ Punishment for Child Actors in Old Hollywood
Shirley Temple revealed one of the way child stars were scolded on set in her heyday. Here's what she said about the black box.
Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’
Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
Popculture
Netflix Fans Demand Trigger Warning for New Movie
The new Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis has been another success for the streamer, but it's not without its critics. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll and centers on a woman who endured a series of traumatic events as a teenager, from surviving a school shooting to being gang-raped at 14. Although the movie has an R rating, some viewers were completely unprepared for the level of violence and are demanding a trigger warning be added.
New Netflix horror series just broke world record for most jump scares in single episode
A new Netflix horror series has more jump scares in a single episode than any other TV show - despite its creator previously being vocal about hating them. With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get your teeth into a spooky new show and Netflix has got your back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wedding Cake Toppers With Bride's Underwear on Show Split Opinions Online
A guest at the wedding filmed the front of the figures before moving the camera to the back of the cake, showing a far different view.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Dresses Marin for Season 2
My Dress-Up Darling will be coming back for a new anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is waiting for the big comeback by highlighting its main heroine, Marin Kitagawa! Although the Fall 2022 anime schedule is now underway with some of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, it would do you well to remember how strong of a year it's been for anime already. Things got off to an explosive start with the Winter 2022 slate, and the biggest standout of that wave was a surprising romantic comedy debut that had a cult manga following.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny
You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
This sci-fi base-building survival game is perfect for extreme micromanagers
In Stranded: Alien Dawn, take charge of a small colony and manage every aspect of their lives to help them survive.
BBC
Cabrera: The heavenly island that became hell on earth
Islands are synonyms for adventure, beauty and discovery. They are a trove of untold stories, wonders of nature and sometimes even mysteries. Their microcosms have preserved cultures, languages and rare species. In this BBC Reel original playlist we will discover the most beautiful and unique islands of the world.
wegotthiscovered.com
A serial killer thriller hounded by protests that would never exist today whips up a storm on streaming
Given how far society has come in the last four decades, it’s stating the exceedingly obvious to say that a movie like Cruising would never stand a chance of existing today, not that any modern screenwriter would be so behind the times as to even contemplate such a concept.
Comments / 0