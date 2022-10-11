Read full article on original website
Cwodzinski has served district with ‘passion and purpose’
When Sen. Steve Cwodzinski defeated the Minnesota Senate majority leader in his first political campaign after retiring from a long and meaningful teaching career, I was both surprised and overjoyed. Steve was the kind of social studies teacher who inspired not only his students but his fellow teachers as well. I have known Steve Cwodzinski [...]
You are invited to EPLN’s 2nd anniversary celebration and annual meeting Oct. 17
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN) is celebrating its first two years of publication and the distribution of its first Eden Prairie Voter Guide. You are invited to celebrate with us at EPLN’s annual meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Star Bank Community Room, 250 Prairie Center Drive. The Eden Prairie 2020 Voter [...]
Food, money raised for PROP by EP Lions, Lioness clubs
The Eden Prairie Lions and Lioness Lions clubs collected 2,343 pounds of food and about $1,700 in cash donations for the PROP Food Shelf during World Service Day on Oct. 8. The clubs did so at the Eden Prairie locations of Cub Foods, Lunds & Byerlys and Kowalski’s Market. EP Lions men and women volunteer [...]
Former EP teacher charged with child endangerment related to alleged grooming
A former Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) teacher has been charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of child endangerment in what experts in the field refer to as child grooming. Craig Lee Hollenbeck, 51, of Minneapolis, is not in custody but has been summoned to appear in court. According to the police [...]
Hennepin County commissioners host constituent coffee at library
Although neither is on the ballot this fall, 5th District Commissioner Debbie Goettel and 6th District Commissioner Chris LaTondresse are on the job. Both co-hosted a coffee with commissioners meeting on Saturday, Oct. 8, where they discussed several county initiatives, ranging from affordable housing to health and human services. They also took questions from constituents. [...]
New park building reflects lessons learned
Eden Prairie city officials are taking lessons learned from their 3-year-old Staring Lake Park building and putting them into plans for a new building at Round Lake Park. They’ve incorporated a rentable community room into the design for a new, 4,293-square-foot building that would replace the 40-year-old restrooms and skating rink warming house at Round [...]
Photo gallery: Citywide Open House
Eden Prairie opened its doors on Oct. 8 to give a behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to run a city of nearly 65,000 people. Families could tour the police and fire departments and city vehicles and equipment. Demonstrations included a kitchen grease fire, a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter departure, a Life Link III helicopter [...]
First guilty pleas entered in Feeding Our Future investigation; 3 admit to fraud, including EP man
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. Three defendants, including an Eden Prairie man, pleaded guilty Thursday in a massive food-aid fraud investigation, admitting that they inflated or completely lied about the number [...]
School board: Vote for those ‘willing to make a change’
As we approach the November election for Eden Prairie School Board, it seems we should consider that which is most important to our children. The first, of course, our school should be a safe place of learning for all. All means everyone, regardless of religious affiliation, skin color or gender. The second is we should [...]
Look through a different lens and cast your vote to support our whole community
I would like to share my perspective as an Indian-American and how my experiences will influence who I vote for in this school board election. Growing up, teachers talked about the poverty and pollution in India but dismissed the beauty of my culture. I was teased about my food and my grandmother’s sari. I can [...]
Spiritual connections: God paints with a big brush
A few years ago, my wife Julane and I were privileged to be guests of friends in Hartford, Connecticut, who took us on a road trip to see the breathtaking autumn leaves around that whole region from the Atlantic shore to Mount Washington State Park. Our friends didn’t have to try very hard to convince [...]
Panel to review park-building plan
Plans to replace the restrooms and skating rink warming house at Round Lake Park are expected to be discussed Monday, Oct. 10, by the Eden Prairie Planning Commission en route to city council review on Nov. 15. Proposed to be built by the city is a 4,293-square-foot building, which would be much larger than the [...]
EP Schools: Lockdown ends; police find threat against student not credible
Police have determined that an anonymous threat against an Eden Prairie High School student Friday was not credible, according to an email sent to all Eden Prairie Schools’ families by the school district. The threat resulted in the school being locked down for more than three hours. EPLN has learned that the student’s father did [...]
Former school board member supports Dwivedy, Casper, Bartz, Libsack, and Stubbs
Eden Prairie Schools is a top-performing school district. As an elected member of the Eden Prairie School Board from 2012-2015 and an appointed member in 2019 and 2021, I can’t emphasize enough how a change in our school board’s philosophy could take our schools in a direction other than what has produced our success. With [...]
EP performance team shows its moves at metro showcase
The Eden Prairie Performance Team (EPPT) delivered three high-octane performances as it hosted several metro area dance teams at a showcase on Oct. 8. Held on a sunny autumn day at Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) Aerie Stadium, the event also featured Blaine Dance Team, Chaska Fall Performance Team, Edina Junior Varsity and Varsity Hornettes, [...]
EPHS placed on lockdown Friday due to anonymous threat
Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) was placed on lockdown just before 1 p.m. Friday due to a reported anonymous threat. As of 2:45 p.m., an all-clear announcement had not been made and students and staff remained inside the building on “stay-put lockdown,” which means everyone remains in locked classrooms and instruction continues. Students in the [...]
New cannabis law presents opportunities, challenges for EP-based Peterson Farms
Thanks to a significant change in the law, the Eden Prairie-based Peterson Farms can now add THC-infused food and beverages to Verist, its full line of farm-crafted CBD remedies. This new law took effect on Aug. 1 and allows the sale and consumption of certain THC-edible products to those age 21 and older. The [...]
Seeking volunteers, sharing resources at annual GIVE Gathering
Visitors to the 2022 GIVE Gathering, held Sept. 29 at Central Middle School (CMS), learned ways to give back to their community, plus how to find support if they need it. Organized by the Eden Prairie Schools Community Education (EPCE), Eden Prairie Community Foundation, and the City of Eden Prairie, the annual event was a [...]
Marla Helseth, a new voice for Eden Prairie (Senate District 49)
If there ever was a time for new voices in Minnesota state government, it’s now. Violent crime is up and has spread to the suburbs. Since summer of 2021, three people I know personally and their families have been impacted by violent crimes — armed home invasion, armed theft while getting into an Uber (Uber [...]
Autumn colors
Wednesday morning, one of Eden Prairie’s smaller conservation areas boldly signaled that the color-saturated phase of autumn had begun. Around the turn of the previous century, humble Birch Island Woods was making statewide news. The Friends of Birch Island Woods had formed. Guided tours, Haunted Woods walks and the first of the Birch Island Woods [...]
