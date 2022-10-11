Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
Food, money raised for PROP by EP Lions, Lioness clubs
The Eden Prairie Lions and Lioness Lions clubs collected 2,343 pounds of food and about $1,700 in cash donations for the PROP Food Shelf during World Service Day on Oct. 8. The clubs did so at the Eden Prairie locations of Cub Foods, Lunds & Byerlys and Kowalski’s Market. EP Lions men and women volunteer [...]
Photo gallery: Citywide Open House
Eden Prairie opened its doors on Oct. 8 to give a behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to run a city of nearly 65,000 people. Families could tour the police and fire departments and city vehicles and equipment. Demonstrations included a kitchen grease fire, a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter departure, a Life Link III helicopter [...]
Spiritual connections: God paints with a big brush
A few years ago, my wife Julane and I were privileged to be guests of friends in Hartford, Connecticut, who took us on a road trip to see the breathtaking autumn leaves around that whole region from the Atlantic shore to Mount Washington State Park. Our friends didn’t have to try very hard to convince [...]
‘DD is the person for this job’ on school board
Eden Prairie is a diverse community. Our school board should be reflective of that diversity by including qualified diverse individuals. Students in Eden Prairie deserve to see leaders that look like them. Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy is the person for this job. He is an immigrant who came to the United States from India when he [...]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cwodzinski has served district with ‘passion and purpose’
When Sen. Steve Cwodzinski defeated the Minnesota Senate majority leader in his first political campaign after retiring from a long and meaningful teaching career, I was both surprised and overjoyed. Steve was the kind of social studies teacher who inspired not only his students but his fellow teachers as well. I have known Steve Cwodzinski [...]
Hennepin County commissioners host constituent coffee at library
Although neither is on the ballot this fall, 5th District Commissioner Debbie Goettel and 6th District Commissioner Chris LaTondresse are on the job. Both co-hosted a coffee with commissioners meeting on Saturday, Oct. 8, where they discussed several county initiatives, ranging from affordable housing to health and human services. They also took questions from constituents. [...]
EP performance team shows its moves at metro showcase
The Eden Prairie Performance Team (EPPT) delivered three high-octane performances as it hosted several metro area dance teams at a showcase on Oct. 8. Held on a sunny autumn day at Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) Aerie Stadium, the event also featured Blaine Dance Team, Chaska Fall Performance Team, Edina Junior Varsity and Varsity Hornettes, [...]
Ward-Rannow, Pagan-Uman and Kerry for school board; reelect Cwodzinski, Kotyza-Witthuhn
As a past school board member, I write in support of Jody Ward-Rannow and Francesca Pagan-Umar for the 4-year term on the Eden Prairie School Board and Isaac Kerry for the 2-year term. We need members who are focused on the future of our students and who will provide strong support for our teachers and [...]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Autumn colors
Wednesday morning, one of Eden Prairie’s smaller conservation areas boldly signaled that the color-saturated phase of autumn had begun. Around the turn of the previous century, humble Birch Island Woods was making statewide news. The Friends of Birch Island Woods had formed. Guided tours, Haunted Woods walks and the first of the Birch Island Woods [...]
Volunteers sought for buckthorn removal project
Volunteers are needed to help remove the invasive buckthorn plant from the Riley Creek Conservation Area from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is hosted by the Prairie Edge chapter of Wild Ones and co-sponsored by the City of Eden Prairie. According [...]
EPHS placed on lockdown Friday due to anonymous threat
Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) was placed on lockdown just before 1 p.m. Friday due to a reported anonymous threat. As of 2:45 p.m., an all-clear announcement had not been made and students and staff remained inside the building on “stay-put lockdown,” which means everyone remains in locked classrooms and instruction continues. Students in the [...]
Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board
For the last two years I have been watching Eden Prairie School Board meetings and have been horrified by the lack of organization and knowledge that is routinely displayed by some members. The Chair is incapable of leadership, parliamentary rules are frequently ignored, meetings ramble and accomplish little and some of the board Members are [...]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former EP teacher charged with child endangerment related to alleged grooming
A former Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) teacher has been charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of child endangerment in what experts in the field refer to as child grooming. Craig Lee Hollenbeck, 51, of Minneapolis, is not in custody but has been summoned to appear in court. According to the police [...]
Marla Helseth, a new voice for Eden Prairie (Senate District 49)
If there ever was a time for new voices in Minnesota state government, it’s now. Violent crime is up and has spread to the suburbs. Since summer of 2021, three people I know personally and their families have been impacted by violent crimes — armed home invasion, armed theft while getting into an Uber (Uber [...]
Seeking volunteers, sharing resources at annual GIVE Gathering
Visitors to the 2022 GIVE Gathering, held Sept. 29 at Central Middle School (CMS), learned ways to give back to their community, plus how to find support if they need it. Organized by the Eden Prairie Schools Community Education (EPCE), Eden Prairie Community Foundation, and the City of Eden Prairie, the annual event was a [...]
EPHS lockdown reportedly prompted by texted threats to specific students
An Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) student received anonymous threatening text messages directed at him and four other students as they sat in class Friday morning, Oct. 7, according to the student’s father. EPLN has seen screenshots of a text exchange that consisted of various threats from the perpetrator and responses to these threats from [...]
EPS referendum town hall shared information, answered questions
Local voters had the opportunity to learn about the upcoming Eden Prairie Schools (EPS) referendum in a town hall hosted Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Central Middle School (CMS). Superintendent Josh Swanson spoke about the current state of the district’s schools, provided an overview of the referendum, showed an informational video, then answered several questions from [...]
New cannabis law presents opportunities, challenges for EP-based Peterson Farms
Thanks to a significant change in the law, the Eden Prairie-based Peterson Farms can now add THC-infused food and beverages to Verist, its full line of farm-crafted CBD remedies. This new law took effect on Aug. 1 and allows the sale and consumption of certain THC-edible products to those age 21 and older. The [...]
Eagles look ahead after rolling over Edina
The Eden Prairie Eagles have put their past behind them and are looking to the future. Meanwhile, the present consists of improving their record to 5-2 after crushing Edina 42-16 Friday night at Aerie Stadium. In the rearview mirror, getting smaller and smaller with each touchdown against the Hornets, is the Eagles’ loss to Shakopee [...]
Be on the lookout for turtles crossing streets
“Baby snapping turtles!” Mike shouts to the kids. In the grass, on the street, along the curb: eight spiky-backed, sharp-beaked, no-bigger-than-a-quarter critters risking their lives to reach the pond. On that day in early September, my husband Mike, our two kids and I are on our daily after-supper walk with my sister, her husband and [...]
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie, MN
690
Followers
416
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.https://www.eplocalnews.org
Comments / 1