ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eden Prairie Local News

Photo gallery: Citywide Open House

Eden Prairie opened its doors on Oct. 8 to give a behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to run a city of nearly 65,000 people. Families could tour the police and fire departments and city vehicles and equipment. Demonstrations included a kitchen grease fire, a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter departure, a Life Link III helicopter [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

‘DD is the person for this job’ on school board

Eden Prairie is a diverse community. Our school board should be reflective of that diversity by including qualified diverse individuals. Students in Eden Prairie deserve to see leaders that look like them.  Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy is the person for this job. He is an immigrant who came to the United States from India when he [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Eden Prairie, MN
City
Lake Park, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Government
Eden Prairie Local News

Hennepin County commissioners host constituent coffee at library

Although neither is on the ballot this fall, 5th District Commissioner Debbie Goettel and 6th District Commissioner Chris LaTondresse are on the job.  Both co-hosted a coffee with commissioners meeting on Saturday, Oct. 8, where they discussed several county initiatives, ranging from affordable housing to health and human services. They also took questions from constituents. [...]
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP performance team shows its moves at metro showcase

The Eden Prairie Performance Team (EPPT) delivered three high-octane performances as it hosted several metro area dance teams at a showcase on Oct. 8. Held on a sunny autumn day at Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) Aerie Stadium, the event also featured Blaine Dance Team, Chaska Fall Performance Team, Edina Junior Varsity and Varsity Hornettes, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#Interior Design#Ne Spanjers Park#Signage#City Council#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
Eden Prairie Local News

Autumn colors

Wednesday morning, one of Eden Prairie’s smaller conservation areas boldly signaled that the color-saturated phase of autumn had begun. Around the turn of the previous century, humble Birch Island Woods was making statewide news. The Friends of Birch Island Woods had formed. Guided tours, Haunted Woods walks and the first of the Birch Island Woods [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EPHS placed on lockdown Friday due to anonymous threat

Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) was placed on lockdown just before 1 p.m. Friday due to a reported anonymous threat. As of 2:45 p.m., an all-clear announcement had not been made and students and staff remained inside the building on “stay-put lockdown,” which means everyone remains in locked classrooms and instruction continues. Students in the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board

For the last two years I have been watching Eden Prairie School Board meetings and have been horrified by the lack of organization and knowledge that is routinely displayed by some members. The Chair is incapable of leadership, parliamentary rules are frequently ignored, meetings ramble and accomplish little and some of the board Members are [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Eden Prairie Local News

EPS referendum town hall shared information, answered questions

Local voters had the opportunity to learn about the upcoming Eden Prairie Schools (EPS) referendum in a town hall hosted Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Central Middle School (CMS). Superintendent Josh Swanson spoke about the current state of the district’s schools, provided an overview of the referendum, showed an informational video, then answered several questions from [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles look ahead after rolling over Edina

The Eden Prairie Eagles have put their past behind them and are looking to the future. Meanwhile, the present consists of improving their record to 5-2 after crushing Edina 42-16 Friday night at Aerie Stadium. In the rearview mirror, getting smaller and smaller with each touchdown against the Hornets, is the Eagles’ loss to Shakopee [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Be on the lookout for turtles crossing streets

 “Baby snapping turtles!” Mike shouts to the kids. In the grass, on the street, along the curb: eight spiky-backed, sharp-beaked, no-bigger-than-a-quarter critters risking their lives to reach the pond.  On that day in early September, my husband Mike, our two kids and I are on our daily after-supper walk with my sister, her husband and [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
690
Followers
416
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy