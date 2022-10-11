ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Girl, 14, dies of injuries from car crash

The Barron County Sheriff's Department has reported that a 14-year-old girl injured in a Monday evening car crash north of Cameron has died.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office advised the Sheriff's Department of the death at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a previous report:

A 16-year-old male was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance after allegedly causing a one-vehicle rollover Monday evening that put two juvenile females in critical condition and left a third with serious injuries.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a 911 call came in about the crash at 7 p.m. on 16½ Avenue near 19¾ Street, just north of Cameron.

The initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by the 16-year-old male was traveling west on 16½ Avenue at a high rate of speed, the news release said. He lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times. In the vehicle were three juvenile females ages 15, 14 and 14. Two were flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul in critical condition. The third female was transported to Lakeview Medical Center and later flown to a Marshfield Hospital with serious injuries.

The male driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. As a result of the initial investigation, the 16 year old was taken into custody on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury and is currently being held in the Eau Claire Secure Detention Facility, the news release said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and is being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the case is being sent to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office for review.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families involved,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in the news release.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Cameron Fire Department, LMC Ambulance, Cameron Police Department, Mayo Ambulance, State Patrol and two Life Link Helicopters responded to the scene.

WEAU-TV 13

Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin

CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury. 
