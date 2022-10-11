MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson’s expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team’s revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where the Dolphins saw their starting quarterback leave a game — and possibly the third consecutive game where Miami’s starter didn’t finish. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known. The Dolphins said Thompson was questionable to return.

