Which Red Sox free agents besides Xander Bogaerts might receive $19.65M qualifying offer?
The qualifying offer for 2023 will be $19.65 million, New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported Friday evening. It represents a $1.25 million increase from the $18.4 million qualifying offer in 2022. MLB teams will be able to offer their own eligible free agents the one-year qualifying offer. A player...
Red Sox make more roster moves, claiming Jake Reed from Orioles, DFA’ing Eduard Bazardo
The Red Sox made two more roster moves Thursday. They claimed right-handed reliever Jake Reed off waivers from the Orioles and designated right-handed reliever Eduard Bazardo for assignment. Transactions can’t be announced during postseason games. The Red Sox are expected to announce both moves Friday morning. The 30-year-old Reed...
Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch MLB playoffs
The Padres can secure themselves a spot in the NLCS and knock out a rival in the process when they host the Dodgers with a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five NLDS series on Saturday. Saturday night’s game will air on TV via FS1. Fans without cable can also watch MLB...
