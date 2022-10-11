Read full article on original website
Related
Layton man arrested for threatening to bomb a Catholic school in Washington
28-year-old Cesar Olveda of Layton arrested Friday for felony charge of threatening terrorism with a weapon after posting on Instagram
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city’s mayor said Sunday.
Comments / 0