Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
WhistlePig's Maple Sugar Shack coming to Tampa Armature Works on Oct. 15Carlos HernandezTampa, FL
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Part 10 In Series: Unidentified Objects Over The Florida Skies
By: Phillip Davis PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – In part 10 of my UFO series, I began a flight after 11:00 PM on September 9, 2022. Stepping up now in this series where furry-lit floating objects and one massive-sized round bright object were located in the
The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage
Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
floridainsider.com
Hurricane Ian Update: Hundreds of Central Florida homes underwater
Flooding Hurricane Ian in Central Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — america365. Hundreds of Central Florida homes are still submerged in floodwater as the St. John’s, a famous lazy river on the east side of the peninsula, slowly drains the rainfall that Hurricane Ian historically dropped nearly two weeks ago.
4 Absolutely Stunning Beaches in Florida
If you live in Florida or like to travel there often and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing beaches in Florida that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because they are truly breathtaking and highly praised by everyone who visits them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: The Florida dream is over
Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
floridaescape.com
Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo
The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FDOT to resume normal toll operations across most Florida roads
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation will resume normal toll operations beginning Saturday morning along many of the state's most heavily traveled routes.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop the best Korean restaurants in the country.
Here’s when tolls will be reinstated on Central Florida roadways
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tolls remain suspended across Florida as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian, but the lack of toll money coming in is taking a toll on a Central Florida roadway agency. With no toll money coming in for more than two weeks, Central Florida Expressway Authority officials...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
After Hurricane Ian, USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Florida Disaster Areas
USDA announces D-SNAP approval for Ian victimsFlorida Daily. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced that low-income Florida residents recovering from Hurricane Ian could be eligible for assistance from the USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).
Looking for work? Spirit Airlines seeks to hire 200 Orlando-based flight attendants
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking to take flight in a new career, Spirit Airlines may have the job for you. The airline is hosting a hiring event in Orlando on Thursday to fill more than 200 flight attendant positions. The airline said qualifying candidates can receive a conditional job offer on the spot and potentially start training next month.
WESH
Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
WESH
New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new tropical wave formed Thursday in the Atlantic. The large area of disorganized showers and storms was located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center said. "Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as...
White Castle to launch first Crave & Go location in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — White Castle fans, or “Cravers,” will soon have a new way to grab the food they love. America’s fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its first Crave & Go location on Oct. 26, the company announced Thursday. Cravers will be able to...
New redevelopment plans for Flea World site in Seminole County take shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A Dallas-based developer is pitching a new vision for the 110-acre site that was once home to Seminole County’s iconic Flea World marketplace. Lantower...
Comments / 0