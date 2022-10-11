Read full article on original website
Jason Kelce calls out Dallas Cowboys fans with some aggressive comments
Jason Kelce is leaning all the way into Philly Pride and called out Dallas Cowboys fans for being corporate fans ahead of Sunday Night’s showdown. Any divisional rivalry game is going to prompt some trash-talking. NFL rivalries as storied as the Cowboys-Eagles. The Eagles’ four-time Pro Bowl center, Jason...
WATCH: Harrison Smith catches absurd interception
The Minnesota Vikings held a 7-3 lead when the Dolphins got the ball back at the end of the first half. Harrison Smith decided to make something happen to try and flip the fortune of the game for the purple and gold. After the Dolphins had already there the ball...
Miami Dolphins Oline issues could have prevented concussions
The Miami Dolphins have been the talk of the NFL and across multiple media platforms because of the recent concussions suffered by their quarterbacks. They only have themselves to blame. Miami wants to believe that Tua Tagovailoa is their franchise quarterback for the next 15 years or more. They want...
Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity
The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
3 Atlanta Braves who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Atlanta Braves have a lot of players that may not be returning to the team in 2023. The Atlanta Braves have locked up a lot of their core pieces for the future in the last couple of years. Since they have done that they have outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.,...
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
Everything Brian Snitker said after Braves NLDS loss to Phillies
The defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, faced a tough loss in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. The defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, suffered a tough loss in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Braves manager Brian Snitker spoke out about the loss, and he made a pretty humble statement, acknowledging the talent the Phillies brought to the playoffs.
Rams inactives: Donald, Kupp and Higbee all active vs. Panthers
The Rams listed five players as questionable to play in Week 6 against the Panthers, including Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee. Sean McVay said he expected all three of them to play Sunday, and all three are indeed active. That’s good news for the Rams, who have been...
Best MLB Same Game Parlay Picks Today (Bet on Guardians to Keep it Close Against Yankees)
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are the final teams that still need to decide their divisional series. The Guardians can close it out tonight against the Yankees, and earn the right to advance to the ALCS to face the Houston Astros. With just the one game on the...
5 headliner Bryan Harsin replacements who would save Auburn football
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
Rain delay makes Bryan Harsin’s final Auburn game even more painful
The Auburn Tigers’ game to the Ole Miss Rebels was delayed late in the second half due to lightning, further extending Bryan Harsin’s head coaching career. Seven weeks into the college football season, there have been multiple universities deciding that they have seen enough from their head coaches. Scott Frost, Herm Edwards, Geoff Collins, Paul Chryst, and Karl Dorrell were all fired by their respective programs, some of those names being on the hot seat entering the season. One name that was on the hot seat but still remains is Bryan Harsin.
Chiefs, Bills fans line up for showdown like it’s a Black Friday sale
Chiefs and Bills fans are ready for Sunday’s highly anticipated Week 6 matchup, lining up the night before to get in. We’re ready for the Kansas City Chiefs to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Are you?. Chiefs and Bills fans in Kansas City sure are, as...
Cowboys vs. Eagles Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
I've been in the lab cooking up a same game parlay for tonight's action, and now I'm ready to share it with all of you. Remember, these parlays have a low chance of cashing, so you may want to bet less than you would on a normal bet. If you're...
Listen: You could hear Guardians fans cheer Game 3 walk off from blocks away (Video) celebrating a Royals pennant
The Cleveland Guardians are one win away from advancing to the ALCS, and fans had the loudest celebration over it on Saturday night. If you missed the Cleveland Guardians walking off the New York Yankees last night, chances are you might have heard it. The Cleveland Guardians are just one...
How USC can still make the College Football Playoff after loss to Utah
The USC Trojans will need a few things to happen for them to make the College Football Playoff after suffering their first loss of the season on Saturday night to the Utah Utes. While the USC Trojans are exponentially better than they were a year ago, they have tasted bitter...
