KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room is a long-time, local favorite in Gardnerville. ‘It’s historic, it’s cultural,” said co-owner Marie-Louise Lekumberry. “It’s a slice of old-west Nevada.”. It’s located in a Victorian-era building originally built in Virginia City, then moved to...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Artists Tour showcases local artists in more than 60 locations
Get ready! The 29th annual Placer Artists Tour, the largest and longest-standing visual art tour in our region, is coming up. This free open studios tour features more than 100 artists, six galleries and seven art and music schools in Placer County. The tour takes place on Veterans Day weekend,...
Why is sod being planted during a drought? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Rebecca Allen on Facebook: "Why is so much sod being planted during a drought? I know of a local sod company that just installed sod the size of a football field at a private home." There isn't a law against people...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Harvest Festival at Quarry Park Adventures this weekend
Rocklin, Calif.- This weekend Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin will help kick off the holiday season with their Harvest Festival Family Weekend. This three day event will take place October 14 – 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Admission is FREE and Quarry Park Adventures is inviting everyone in the Sacramento region to attend.
bluedevilhub.com
Touring local thrift shops
Thrift stores are becoming increasingly more popular due to their pricing and reduced impact on the environment. However, the exploding resale market has caused thrift stores to have less desirable pieces for some and to increase the prices without a jump in quality. Davis’ environmentally conscious mindset has led to...
goldcountrymedia.com
Turning perils to pearls for 30 years: Folsom ministry hits a milestone
There was music, worship and dining under the stars in the Historic Folsom Plaza last Thursday night, all in celebration of a Folsom nonprofit that has dedicated countless hours to helping others. Thursday’s event was a special celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of Powerhouse Ministries in Folsom. The event...
Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin City Council adopts new fire recruit classification
The city of Rocklin adopted the new fire recruit classification, salary range and unit assignment resolution at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The resolution allows individuals without firefighting experience to attend Sierra College’s 16-week fire academy, receive their Firefighter I certificate and be considered for the Rocklin Fire Department’s pool of applicants, according to Rocklin Human Resources’ management analyst Elise Hardy.
goldcountrymedia.com
Bluesman Mick Martin plans a special show for Auburn State Theatre
“I have the band of my dreams,” Mick Martin says, eager to discuss his upcoming performance at the Auburn State Theatre this Saturday, Oct. 15. He also has a new album, “Sure Cure for the Blues,” the latest in a library of more than 20 compiled by the legendary Sacramento bluesman and harmonica player.
City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs
FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
mynews4.com
Historic house in Carson City goes up in flames Thursday morning
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A historical house in Carson City was largely damaged after it burst into flames early Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a building on fire on the 300 block of N. Minnesota St. in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the Lee House (part of the Kit Carson Trail historical walking tour) engulfed in flames.
Amazon Fresh in Elk Grove begins hiring process
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove, however, details about the store are still few and far between. An opening date for the future store is still to be determined. Back in April, the...
Granite Bay High School Site Council approves list of controversial materials
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — After an intense public debate in the Granite Bay High School cafeteria, the school’s site council approved a list of controversial materials for use in classrooms. Ultimately, the Granite Bay Site Council said they want to leave the power in the teachers’ hands when it comes to discussing these books, […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Word on the Street: Gas Prices
Public views and opinions expressed in the weekly Word on the Street are of those featured and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Lincoln News Messenger. Gas prices are on the rise, again, after nearly 100 days on the decline. As of Oct. 6, AMPM on Lincoln Boulevard...
36-Year-Old Anthony Estrada Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Placerville (Placerville, CA)
The Placerville Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The officials stated that two vehicles crashed near Bedford [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
CBS News
Boulders placed outside Sacramento business to deter homeless camping
Before taking the drastic measure, a business owner says other deterrence efforts were in place. This includes stadium-style lighting surrounding the building, fencing, 24/7 on-site security, cameras, and noise-deterrence speakers.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
nevadacountyfair.com
Nevada County Fairgrounds
There’s always something happening at the Fairgrounds! Check our calendar, or scroll down for upcoming fun…. The Nevada County All Veteran Stand Down is a local, non-profit organization dedicated to connecting Veterans that are homeless or at-risk of homelessness to providers and resources to help meet their immediate needs.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City
Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
