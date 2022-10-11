Read full article on original website
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
SHU Gains Accreditation For Three Programs
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Three programs in Sacred Heart University’s Jack Welch College of Business & Technology (WCBT) have garnered accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). One of them―game design & development―is only the second accredited program of its kind in the world. The programs―computer...
Splash Car Wash Recognized as CT’s Top Workplace
Milford, CT - Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford CT, was regionally recognized as the Top Workplace in Connecticut by Top Workplaces/Energage. This is the company’s second year at #1, and has placed in the top 3 for eight years running. Businesses are measured on several qualities, such as leadership, career opportunities, workplace flexibility, compensation, and benefits.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Deep Tissue Thai Bodywork
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Deep Tissue...
Meaningful Employment Gives Ali Purpose: We Salute The Prospector Theater During National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Did you know? National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) is observed annually each October and celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities while showcasing supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices. The theme for NDEAM 2022 is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”. Here in Ridgefield, this theme...
Lamont Announces $1 Million Grant for I-95 Stamford Traffic and Bridge Safety Study
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) to support the state agency in a study it recently launched that is researching safety improvements that can be made on I-95 in Stamford. Known as...
Wilton Historical Society Children's Workshops: Preparing for Winter
Autumn was a busy time of year in Colonial America, as families took inventory of their livestock and began the process of storing and preserving food for the long winter ahead. Recently harvested fruits and vegetables were dried, and others preserved and put into sealed jars. Fall and summer favorites such as pumpkins, apples, pears, plums, peaches, quinces and berries were especially popular. Jams and marmalades were made in large batches, a time-consuming process but one with delicious results! Strings of fruit were hung out to dry, creating delightful edible decorations.
Bethel Public School Update on School Closings, Delays and Early Dismissal Decisions
Inclement Weather-School Closing/Delay/Early Dismissal Decisions. In New England, the winter weather can be a challenge. I often get questions as to what factors are considered when determining whether or not we will have a delay or school closure. The safety of our students and staff is always our first priority. Every attempt is made to operate the schools. However, in our judgment, whenever it is not safe to operate the buses, schools will be delayed or closed based on conditions and forecasts.
Bethel resident Dolores (Bertozzi) Michael, 92, has died
Dolores (Bertozzi) Michael, 92, of Bethel, wife of the late William P. Michael, mother of William A. Michael and Pamela Michael Wyman, sister of Elizabeth Octavio and Mary Ann Molinaro, grandmother of two and great-grandmother of four. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will take place...
Redding Home for Sale: 358 Newtown Turnpike, Stone and Clapboard Custom Colonial
Exceptional stone and clapboard custom colonial completed in 2007 with the highest attention to detail inside and out. This thoughtful home was designed with low maintenance Hardie Plank siding and AZEK trim; significant custom millwork with transom windows, wainscot and built-ins; hardwood floors including walnut/mahogany inlays; and extensive professional landscape/hardscape with Belgian block curbing, stone walls, 2 bluestone patios, custom fire pit, stone walled raised garden beds, plus paved driveway with stone and Belgian block inlays leading to 3 car garage.
Jessica Collins is BACK with On the Children's Shelf - Halloween Style!
Editor's note: you may recall that Ridgefield resident and photog, Jessica Collins (yes, co-founder of the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off) was a longtime contributor to our sister "Hub" Book's Ink at HamletHub. Collins won several Connecticut Press Club awards for her lively series and even took home 1st place in 2020 from the National Federation of Press Women (read about it HERE).
Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Alternating Traffic Westbound on Farmingville Road
The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with...
American Folk Songs and Spirituals (Free Concert)
Noteworthy, the Danbury-based a cappella singing ensemble, will present a free family-friendly concert, American Folk Songs and Spirituals, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church (30 Clapboard Ridge Danbury) on Sunday, October 16, 7:00 pm. NOTEWORTHY is an ensemble of 12 singers (Soprano, Alto, Tenor, and Bass) who present music of many genres (sacred, classical, Broadway, madrigal, ballads, folk, and pop) to the Greater Danbury Community. Come enjoy this concert of songs celebrating our rich musical American history and heritage.
Ridgefield Police investigate larceny from Stop & Shop, seek public's help to identify person of interest
The Ridgefield Police Department is investigating the complaint of a larceny from the Ridgefield Stop & Shop that occurred on October 12 at approximately 3:15 pm. "We are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person of interest, pictured below. Although the pictures are not good quality, we're hoping someone might recognize the individual," police say.
Brewster Crush Travel Baseball Tryouts
Tryouts/Evaluations For the Breswter Crush Travel Baseball team will be held on Saturday, October 29th from 4:00-6:30pm @ Markel Park in Brewster, NY (N. Main St) 8 and under, 9 and under, 10 and Under, 11 and Under and 13 and under. **for 14 and under tryouts please email This...
