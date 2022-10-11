ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America

When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
YONKERS, NY
New York City, NY
Judge’s ruling puts end on NYC retail family feud

A New York City real estate family feud has ended with a lecture from a judge. Brothers Aron and Michael Rosenberg have been locked in a legal battle for years over their property holdings. Aron, who owns R&B Realty Group, alleged Michael owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in back...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

I Just Got Back From New York—These Are the 5 Hotels Everyone's Talking About

New York is known for many things—the energy, the diversity, the entertainment, the food—but the hotel scene makes this city stand out among the rest of the world. Hotels in New York City are more than just places for travelers to rest their heads. Instead, thanks to the unmatched ambiance, high-profile chefs, and Instagram-worthy décor, they are considered the It spots for locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Per usual, the hotels of the moment are constantly changing, but after my most recent trip, I was able to catch wind of the hotels everyone is talking about this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman plunges to death from NYC rooftop bar

NEW YORK - A 26-year-old woman fell to her death from the rooftop bar at a Times Square hotel. The NYPD says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hyatt Centric Hotel on 45th St. The woman, whose name has not been released, was at the 54th-floor establishment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bridge In Hudson Valley, New York Closed Over ‘Old Stick Of Dynamite’

A bomb squad team was called to investigate after a worker found an "old stick of dynamite with wires attached." On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., the Westchester County Police Department responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive after construction workers doing excavating work discovered "what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite with wires attached."
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?

Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC

With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hundreds Shake Lulav at JFK Airport

Hundreds of Jewish airline passengers performed the mitzvos of Sukka and Lulav at the Chabad Air Sukka and mitzva booth at JFK’s terminal 4. Bochurim and Anash from Crown Heights were on hand at JFK airport helping Jewish travelers perform the mitzva of Sukka and Lulav. Chabad of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
