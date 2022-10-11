Read full article on original website
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Mayor NYC Eric Adams Releases 2021 Tax FormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
Judge’s ruling puts end on NYC retail family feud
A New York City real estate family feud has ended with a lecture from a judge. Brothers Aron and Michael Rosenberg have been locked in a legal battle for years over their property holdings. Aron, who owns R&B Realty Group, alleged Michael owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in back...
I Just Got Back From New York—These Are the 5 Hotels Everyone's Talking About
New York is known for many things—the energy, the diversity, the entertainment, the food—but the hotel scene makes this city stand out among the rest of the world. Hotels in New York City are more than just places for travelers to rest their heads. Instead, thanks to the unmatched ambiance, high-profile chefs, and Instagram-worthy décor, they are considered the It spots for locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Per usual, the hotels of the moment are constantly changing, but after my most recent trip, I was able to catch wind of the hotels everyone is talking about this season.
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in New York, New York
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This place serves delicious desserts. The chefs are talented, and everything they serve is a real work of art that exceeds expectations. They also have reasonable prices.
fox5ny.com
Woman plunges to death from NYC rooftop bar
NEW YORK - A 26-year-old woman fell to her death from the rooftop bar at a Times Square hotel. The NYPD says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hyatt Centric Hotel on 45th St. The woman, whose name has not been released, was at the 54th-floor establishment...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bridge In Hudson Valley, New York Closed Over ‘Old Stick Of Dynamite’
A bomb squad team was called to investigate after a worker found an "old stick of dynamite with wires attached." On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., the Westchester County Police Department responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive after construction workers doing excavating work discovered "what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite with wires attached."
Star-Studded Movie Filming In Old Westbury, Glendale Seeks Extras For House Party Scene
A feature film starring household Hollywood names is filming on Long Island and seeking extras for a massive house party scene. The scene in "No Hard Feelings" will be filming Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 28 in Old Westbury in Nassau County and Glendale, Queens. The gig pays $165.
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Now NYC has its own plastic-bag ban failure (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s been two years since New York banned single-use plastic bags in supermarkets, restaurants, delis and other shops. And yet many stores still continue to freely use them, according to a story on the New York Focus website. The Beyond Plastics advocacy group shared...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
Details Emerge On Alleged Misbehavior By Hudson Valley's Bill Murray On Movie Set
After months of speculation surrounding Bill Murray and his alleged transgression on the set of a new movie with a much younger woman, new details have now come to light.According to Puck, filming was suspended in April on the film "Being Moral, also starring Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari after a comp…
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
Movie Shown in HV Theaters Causing Viewers to Faint
A new movie that is being screened in the Hudson Valley is supposed to be so horrifying and disgusting that it is causing movie goers to vomit and pass out. Have you seen it yet?. It's October and this is that time of year when being scared is acyually kind...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
anash.org
Hundreds Shake Lulav at JFK Airport
Hundreds of Jewish airline passengers performed the mitzvos of Sukka and Lulav at the Chabad Air Sukka and mitzva booth at JFK’s terminal 4. Bochurim and Anash from Crown Heights were on hand at JFK airport helping Jewish travelers perform the mitzva of Sukka and Lulav. Chabad of the...
Architectural Digest
