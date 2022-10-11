ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FanSided

3 overreactions from Michigan football’s win over Penn State

These are three of the most absurd overreactions from Michigan football’s demolishing of Penn State for their seventh straight victory. In one of the country’s most highly anticipated matchups of the season, Michigan football absolutely pulverized a top-ten team at home. The offensive line crushed Penn State’s spirits...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thecomeback.com

College football world blasts team’s terrible fake field goal

There were plenty of thrilling college football games on Saturday afternoon highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years. And while the Big Ten Conference showdown between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers certainly wasn’t the prettiest game, it definitely came down to the wire.
EAST LANSING, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

TPD: man in critical condition in Toledo gas station shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers say one man is in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at Detroit and Central. Police tell 13abc a man was shot inside the gas station and there is no suspect at this time. The victim has not yet been identified. Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

46-year-old Toledo man charged with seriously injuring own son

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is charged with domestic violence after police say he seriously injured his own son. 46-year-old Bryan Chambers was arrested on Friday afternoon. Police say Chambers punched the boy several times in the head and chest, and also cut off his airway preventing...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Corvette ripped in half, utility pole toppled in Macomb County crash

RAY TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Chevrolet Corvette was ripped in half Tuesday afternoon when it was involved in a three-car crash in Ray Township in Macomb County. Authorities were not releasing many details but we know the crash happened on Romeo Plank at 26 Mile. When FOX 2 arrived at the scene, we found the Corvette ripped nearly in half, a box truck, and utility pole had been broken with DTE lines down in the area.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
