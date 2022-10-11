ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

The story of Florida’s first Latino governor

TAMPA, Fla. — We’re highlighting the affect Latinos have had on Tampa for Hispanic Heritage Month. “This is the story of a Tampa-born Latino who was a pioneer in local and state politics. ” mentioned historian Rodney Kite-Powell with the Tampa Bay History Center. “Bob Martinez was the first Latin governor, the first Hispanic governor that we had. He took office in 1987.”
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Florida Senate District 10 race heats up: A look at the candidates

The race for Florida Senate District 10 is a contest between two people with political experience. Jason Brodeur already serves in the Florida Senate while Joy Goff-Marcil presently serves in the Florida House. Goff-Marcil was out knocking on doors recently. The election's less than a month away and she wants...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Seminole County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
wmfe.org

Florida Commits $1 Billion to Climate Resilience. But After Hurricane Ian, Some Question the State’s Development Practices

KISSIMMEE, Fla.—Jason Diaz awoke in the middle of the night to the sound of trickling water. Outside his first-floor apartment where he had slept, Hurricane Ian moved violently and slowly over the Florida interior, dropping monumental amounts of rain on the low-slung landscape pockmarked everywhere with lakes and rivers, ponds and canals. The headwaters of the Everglades begin here. To the east the St. Johns River, the state’s longest river, flows north. Ian’s lumbering pace meant these waterways filled quickly.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do

As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Election Local#Election Day#Voter Registration#Id Card#Motor Vehicles
Florida Phoenix

Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage

Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Miami

Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian

TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north

(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Officials: Lockhart Middle School secure status lifted

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Orange County Public Schools, Friday morning, Lockhart Middle School was placed on secure status. OCPS said the secure status lasted briefly, and it was due to nearby police activity. Lockhart Middle's staff and students are all safe, according to the school district. The...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy