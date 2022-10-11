Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in southwest Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday morning in Cape Coral. Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore joined DeSantis.
blackchronicle.com
The story of Florida’s first Latino governor
TAMPA, Fla. — We’re highlighting the affect Latinos have had on Tampa for Hispanic Heritage Month. “This is the story of a Tampa-born Latino who was a pioneer in local and state politics. ” mentioned historian Rodney Kite-Powell with the Tampa Bay History Center. “Bob Martinez was the first Latin governor, the first Hispanic governor that we had. He took office in 1987.”
WESH
Florida Senate District 10 race heats up: A look at the candidates
The race for Florida Senate District 10 is a contest between two people with political experience. Jason Brodeur already serves in the Florida Senate while Joy Goff-Marcil presently serves in the Florida House. Goff-Marcil was out knocking on doors recently. The election's less than a month away and she wants...
Hurricane Lets Ron DeSantis Run Time Off The Game Clock, Hurting Challenger Charlie Crist
The Florida governor appeared headed toward a victory of just a few percentage points before the storm, but now could win with a double-digit margin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmfe.org
Florida Commits $1 Billion to Climate Resilience. But After Hurricane Ian, Some Question the State’s Development Practices
KISSIMMEE, Fla.—Jason Diaz awoke in the middle of the night to the sound of trickling water. Outside his first-floor apartment where he had slept, Hurricane Ian moved violently and slowly over the Florida interior, dropping monumental amounts of rain on the low-slung landscape pockmarked everywhere with lakes and rivers, ponds and canals. The headwaters of the Everglades begin here. To the east the St. Johns River, the state’s longest river, flows north. Ian’s lumbering pace meant these waterways filled quickly.
WESH
Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do
As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
Florida foreclosures increased 71% from 2021
In the past month, Florida's foreclosure levels declined almost 4%, while foreclosures across the U.S. collectively rose almost 3% instead.
Part 10 In Series: Unidentified Objects Over The Florida Skies
By: Phillip Davis PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – In part 10 of my UFO series, I began a flight after 11:00 PM on September 9, 2022. Stepping up now in this series where furry-lit floating objects and one massive-sized round bright object were located in the
IN THIS ARTICLE
Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage
Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
Surge of women registering to vote reported in some states after overturning of Roe v. Wade. What about Florida?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The clock is ticking. You have until midnight Tuesday night to register to vote. Florida is just over four weeks away from its general election where voters will choose the next governor and the winners in many statewide and local races. First Coast News looked into...
WESH
AG Moody says enough fentanyl seized in ‘massive’ bust to kill half of Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop involving James Forbes Jr. happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night while riding a bike on Palm Avenue in Bunnell. The situation changed dramatically as Forbes tried to run away after a deputy found a suspicious package during a pat down. Forbes,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Florida toll roads to potentially remain free for weeks
ORLANDO, Fla. — Although signs of Hurricane Ian have vanished from all but the most heavily impacted parts of Central Florida, the area’s toll roads continue to remain free to travel on, with no immediate end in sight. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron...
flkeysnews.com
How many people in Florida are vaccinated and boosted for COVID? What the numbers show
About 14,697,269 eligible Floridians — 68.5% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine as of Oct. 11, according to the CDC. About 6,285,276 Floridians have received a booster,...
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
mynews13.com
Nikki Fried urges sweeping pardons for Floridians with marijuana possession convictions
TALLAHASEE — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to pardon simple marijuana possession convictions in Florida. Fried's request that comes days after President Joe Biden vowed to do the same at the federal level. Fried described the move as long-needed and overdue in a letter...
thecentersquare.com
Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north
(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
WESH
Officials: Lockhart Middle School secure status lifted
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Orange County Public Schools, Friday morning, Lockhart Middle School was placed on secure status. OCPS said the secure status lasted briefly, and it was due to nearby police activity. Lockhart Middle's staff and students are all safe, according to the school district. The...
Comments / 0