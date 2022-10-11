Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside
BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
centraloregondaily.com
Elk or deer roadkill in Oregon? Salvagers reminded to still report them
As we get into the peak season of vehicle collisions with deer and elk in Oregon, the state fish and wildlife and transportation departments are reminding drivers to be cautious. And they’re reminding folks that while salvaging roadkill is OK, there are still rules to be followed. Oregon Department...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon cities and counties bring psilocybin back to the ballot
A magic mushroom measure passed two years ago still has another hill to climb at the ballot box. Oregon’s approval of Measure 109 in 2020 allowed for psilocybin production and therapies in the state. But this November, some counties and cities will get to decide what that means for them, including many in Central Oregon.
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
nbc16.com
Val Hoyle: Q&A with the Democratic candidate for Oregon's 4th Congressional District
The midterm elections are approaching and we are taking time to sit down with the candidates. Val Hoyle, the Democratic candidate for Oregon's fourth district in the U.S. House of Representatives sat down with Alan Matthews to discuss the key issues that concern Oregonians. Alan Matthews, NBC16: Well, we have...
KTVZ
Oregon DHS seeks public comment on change in funding formula for programs serving older adults
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking public comment by Monday, Nov. 7, on the formula used to determine funding levels for some programs serving older adults. The formula is used by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to allocate federal...
KTVZ
Oregon SNAP food benefit recipients to receive 12% cost of living increase this month
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefit recipients will receive a permanent cost of living increase of about 12% starting this month, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Wednesday. This means that people in Oregon who receive SNAP will start receiving more food benefits...
theashlandchronicle.com
Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busts Three Neighboring Properties
RURAL ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant at three neighboring properties growing and processing black-market cannabis last Thursday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Medford assisted with the warrant service. Jackson County Code Enforcement issued a total of $1.249 million in fines to the property owners.
nbc16.com
Deadline extended to request replacement SNAP benefits for food lost due to wildfire
The deadline has been extended for households using SNAP benefits who lost food due to wildfire evacuations and public safety power shutoffs to apply to have that food replaced. You now have until October 24 to request replacement benefits. The Oregon Department of Human Services says households "may request to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Sheriff Ash, Sheriff Bowen, and Sheriff Fish highlights from Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine
NORTHEAST OREGON – The Oregon State Sheriff’s Association publishes an Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine quarterly which highlights what is happening in each county from the perspective of the local county sheriff. The fall edition of the Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine with Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash highlights a few...
nbc16.com
KDRV
3 neighboring black market grows busted with 113 greenhouses of marijuana found, police say
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team raided three neighboring properties in rural Rogue River that were growing and processing black market cannabis on Thursday the 6th, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County Code Enforcement issued a total of $1.249 million in fines to the property owners.
Idaho8.com
Oregon trucker shot in North Carolina fighting for his life in hospital
GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — On October 3, there was a deadly shooting across the country in North Carolina that involved Vasyl Nesvit, a 26-year-old Gresham man. Family and friends say he’s a truck driver and, by unfortunate chance, wound up in the crosshairs of a dispute while seeking shelter at a truck stop.
Measure 114 could have significant effect on gun control in Oregon
In a month, Oregonians will have the chance to vote on a measure that could have some major impacts on gun control in the state.
KXL
It’s Time For Oregon To Evict Ron Wyden And Support Jo Rae Perkins, An Actual Oregonian
I hear plenty of criticism of absentee landlords. Lots of us have rented from folks like that. The worst of them own a place but don’t actually live anywhere nearby so they don’t care very much when problems crop up. I only wish people cared as much about...
Post Register
Oregon man sentenced to prison for committing grand theft and aggravated battery in Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Gregory J. Escobedo, age 29, of Oregon was sentenced on Tuesday for felony Aggravated Battery with a Firearm enhancement, felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and felony Grand Theft. Escobedo was also charged with a Persistent Violator enhancement on all three felony charges.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE finishes large prescribed burn in Siskiyou County Sunday
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit says that they finished their prescribed burn on the Bogus Creek Vegetation Management Project on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that over 90 fire personnel were at the burn to make sure it stayed within control lines. Crews were able to treat 560...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Region can expect some drought relief
PENDLETON – The dry, hot summer saw this region move up a notch on the drought meter to the ‘abnormally dry’ category. National Weather Service meteorologist Camden Plunkett said there is a strong chance that things will improve. “The forecast is about 80 to 100 percent of...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE CONTAINED MAINLY TO GARAGE
Crews with the Winston-Dillard Fire District were dispatched to a structure fire on Victoria Court in Green just after 10:00 a.m. on Monday. Information from WDFD said first arriving responders found heavy smoke and fire coming from the left garage of a duplex, extending to vehicles parked out front. After a successful offensive attack, the fire was contained to the garage with minimal extension into the home.
