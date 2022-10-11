ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best Bose deals of Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Headphones & speakers

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago

Bose is one of the biggest names in personal audio, and it’s one of the best brands out there. Of course, it’s also one of the most expensive. That’s why during the Prime Early Access Sale, Bose deals on wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers are going to be extremely popular.

If you’re one of the many Prime members out there looking for great Bose deals today, we have wonderful news. we’re going to show you every single one of the best Bose deals of Prime Early Access Sale 2022 in this big roundup.

Featured deals in this article:

Be sure to check out Amazon’s deals hub for all the latest Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Additionally, BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Prime Early Access Sale: Bose headphones deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pOFJ_0iURCyvu00
Bose / Amazon

There are a few deals that are particularly popular for the Prime Early Access Sale, which takes place on October 11-12, 2022. And if you’re a big fan of the Bose brand, you can probably guess which ones.

At the top of the list, you’ll find a massive discount on Bose QuietComfort 45 II wireless noise cancelling headphones. These are the best-selling Bose ANC headphones out there, and they retail for $329. Grab a pair during the Prime Early Access Sale, however, and these best-selling Bose headphones are only $229!

Next up, we have the flagship model that everyone drools over. That’s right, Bose 700 headphones are also on sale!

These flagship wireless noise cancelling headphones retail for $379. That’s actually a new lower price since they were more than $400 when they launched. On October 11-12, Amazon is selling them for $269, which is a new all-time low price.

That’s a $110 discount, which is an incredible deal!

In addition to those excellent Bose headphones deals on over-ear noise cancelling models, there are a few more offers you should check out.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale also includes discounts on Bose Bluetooth earbuds and Bose Frames.

Bose speaker deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kg1Oy_0iURCyvu00
Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

On top of all those fantastic Bose headphones deals, there are also some discounts on best-selling Bose speakers. This might be the first year of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, but Bose deals like this make us hope it becomes an annual tradition.

Deals include the popular Bose TV soundbar for $229, $100 off the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ 360-degree Bluetooth speaker, and $100 off the Bose Smart Soundbar 900.

More Prime Early Access Sale 2022 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
SHOPPING
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
SHOPPING
In Style

I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

One of the most useful shopping secrets I’ve learned over the years is that the best time to shop Amazon’s sale events is before they even begin. Rather than rushing through thousands of deals during the actual event to buy items before they sell out, you can take a deep breath and browse through the early deals at your own pace. Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, I rounded up the 10 fashion and beauty deals I’m adding to my cart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Bose Headphones#Best Headphones#Electronics Deals#Bose Anc
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
SHOPPING
shefinds

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Amazon
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
RETAIL
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
SHOPPING
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

344K+
Followers
11K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy