Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sunday Business SpotlightThe Maine WriterDexter, ME
A Sweet and Tempting New Business Just Opened in Dover-FoxcroftThe Maine WriterDover-foxcroft, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterCherryfield, ME
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---UpdatedThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wgan.com
Investigators say death of Hancock County man was a homicide
Police have identified a Lamoine man whose death has been ruled a homicide. 71-year-old Neil Salisbury was found dead at his home on Shore Road around 10:15 a.m. on October 3. Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Salisbury’s death was ruled a homicide. An investigation is ongoing, and...
wabi.tv
Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
Police Identify a 71-Year-old Man Who Was Killed in Lamoine
Maine officials have released the identity of a Lamoine man who was murdered in his home. Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta has identified the man whose body was found at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine. A friend discovered 71-year-old Neil Salisbury's body when they went by to check on him just after 10:00 Monday morning. Officials say Salisbury was living in the home. So far, police have not released the man's cause of death.
Police Seize Heroin, Cocaine, Meth in LaGrange, Maine Traffic Stop
A Penobscot County man has been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs following a traffic stop and drug seizure in LaGrange. The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Noah Tamulonis was monitoring traffic on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange at around 7:20 p.m. last Tuesday, October 4, when he observed a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations. The officer stopped the vehicle and other deputies arrived on scene to assist.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor Man Hiding From Cops In Homeless Camp Arrested After Short Standoff & Struggle
A Bangor man, who police say has been hiding from authorities for a while, was arrested Wednesday morning following a scuffle at a local homeless encampment. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, the Bangor Police Department had been trying to locate 37-year-old Trevor James Lyons to pick him up on a number of outstanding warrants. Lyons was never home when officers would go to where he lived, so they surmised he might be trying to evade them by hiding in various spots around town.
Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine
No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
Police: Bangor man arrested after threatening, brandishing gun
BANGOR, Maine — Police arrested a Bangor man Wednesday morning in the area of Valley Avenue on four outstanding warrants and additional pending charges. Bangor police responded to a call at 9 a.m. reporting a "white male brandishing a firearm and threatening people at the homeless encampment on Valley Avenue," according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.
Maine Police Officer Injured After Scuffle at Homeless Encampment With Armed Man
A Maine police officer was injured on Wednesday after a scuffle ensued while trying to take a suspect into custody at a homeless encampment. According to WGME 13 and the Bangor Daily News, police were called to an area homeless camp in the city of Bangor after getting reports that a man there was brandishing a firearm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
Stockton Springs resident dies in Sept. Maine Turnpike crash
WEST GARDINER — A resident of Stockton Springs was killed as a result of a three-vehicle crash Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, At approximately 11:50 a.m., Maine State Police responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash at mile 104 northbound on the Turnpike in West Gardiner. Because of old information at the time of the crash, early press releases by the Maine State Police identified the Stockton Springs residents as residing in Stonington.
wabi.tv
State police now offering award for information regarding Versant vandalization
WALTHAM, Maine (WABI) - State Police have announced a $5,000 reward in the vandalization of Versant Power Equipment over the summer in Waltham. Officials say in late August, residential pole top transformers were damaged with a firearm. The reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of...
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
WMTW
Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide
LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Milo Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Several Traffic Violations
A man from Milo is facing drug charges after a Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy pulled him over for multiple traffic violations. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the initial stop happened on Mill St. in Lagrange at about 9:30 Saturday morning. Deputy Dayerrick Ireland stopped a vehicle being operated...
Brewer lawyer suspended but can keep working
A Brewer attorney’s license is suspended for a year but he will be allowed to continue practicing law as long as he does court-appointed work on behalf of the state’s poor, a Maine judge has ruled. Donald F. Brown, of Brewer, was suspended for misrepresenting that he had...
Brewer Police say 2 School Threats were a Hoax, 1 Person Arrested
Brewer Police have arrested one person in connection with a pair of threats made against two local schools. According to Brewer Police, they've been investigating two threats made against two different schools in their district. As a result of that investigation, one person has been arrested, who they say is a student. The first threat was made in connection with Brewer High. School officials became aware of the threat on Wednesday after students had gone home for the day. Brewer Police say the communication suggested that there was going to be a school shooting on Thursday, October 6.
Holden PD Rescues Rogue Pig On The Run
Let's just go ahead and get the joke out of the way right now: Yes, the Holden Police Department did, indeed, bring home the bacon this week, as they rescued a rogue pig on the run!. Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley, gave us the skinny on exactly what went down...on...
wabi.tv
Bangor schools to implement new crisis alert system
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - At the start of 2023 Bangor teachers will begin wearing crisis alert badges that can warrant different responses. By pressing the alert button a number of times it can help schools respond to situations like a fight or medical issue. “They will contact our help team...
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
penbaypilot.com
Northeast Equine Sanctuary advances 640-acre safe haven for horses and donkeys in Freedom
FREEDOM—It is perhaps no coincidence that nearly 40 neglected and abused horses and donkeys, and other equines will soon spend the rest of their lives at peace... living in Freedom. Northeast Equine Sanctuary, a new 640-acre facility in Waldo County, is soon to be in operation as an offshoot...
Cause of death released for Orrington couple found dead in their home
ORRINGTON, Maine — The state medical examiner said Friday that an elderly Orrington couple found dead Wednesday at their home died by what officials are calling a "murder-suicide." The Maine Department of Public Safety announced the ruling late Friday afternoon and said no additional information would be released. Sheriff's...
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0