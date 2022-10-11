ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Elizabethton Police: Truck seriously injures pedestrian on Broad Street

By Mackenzie Moore
 5 days ago

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian-involved accident on Monday seriously injured a man who police say ran in front of the path of a 2011 Ford F-150.

Authorities responded to the 300 block of Broad Street in Elizabethton at 8:44 p.m. to find a 21-year-old man lying in the roadway with what appeared to be serious injuries.

Carter County EMS transported the man to the Johnson City Medical Center as the Elizabethton Police Department’s Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team assisted on-duty officers at the scene.

An investigation determined that the pedestrian had run across Broad Street from the Tobacco Depot area and into the path of a westbound 2011 Ford F-150. No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation, and the status of the pedestrian as of Tuesday morning is unclear. News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them.

