Ribbon cutting held for high school
The beautiful Sunday afternoon on October 9 was the perfect setting for a long-awaited ribbon cutting at the newly renovated Bartlett Yancey Senior High School in Yanceyville. “Five years and eight months! That’s the time it took us to reach this wonderful day…the ribbon cutting ceremony of Bartlett Yancey Senior High School,” exclaimed Caswell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carter.
Takessa Walker: Trying to make a difference
A local business owner and real estate agent, Takessa C.S “Kiesha” Walker, is going into education to help students achieve. “I’ve always just had a passion for children… I am just trying to make a difference because of the things that have went on in our school district, trying to be an asset to our school board,” Walker said.
Danville hopes to beautify city's first Black cemetery
Known as the Freedman Cemetery, the city's nearly 8-acre, first Black cemetery dating back at least 160 years is being examined by the city of Danville for identification of unmarked graves.
Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
Jones aims for a fourth term
Alonzo Jones says Danville is pointed in the right direction. And he’s asking city voters for another four years on City Council to help make sure things stay that way. Jones was first elected to City Council in 2010 after serving six years on the Danville School Board. He is looking for this third term on Council.
PBS show set in Danville airs Saturday
Danville is the setting for a new Blue Ridge PBS show that features internationally known artists who are interviewed by the show’s creator, Brandon Lee Adams, at unique locations around the city. The show, “The Life of a Musician,” is premiering tomorrow. It will air 13 episodes, each with...
Durham woman celebrates her 110th birthday, shares her ‘secret’ to a long life
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman celebrated a huge milestone on Monday—her 110th birthday. Catherine Ferrell welcomed her birthday surrounded by all of her family and friends. She was born in 1912 in Warsaw, North Carolina. In her more than a century of life, Ferrell has experienced...
A refuge for those seeking recovery from addiction is coming to Mecklenburg County
Statistically, one in three households have been either directly or indirectly impacted by addiction! Maybe its you or your spouse, your child, your relative, your neighbor, your best friend, or a work associate that suffers from addiction. Neither gender, race, education, financial status, or social status play a defining role with addiction. Addiction knows no bounds!
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia
Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.
Danville Woman Wins $200K in Virginia Lottery After Late Night Shift
Danville resident Donna Brewer got a big surprise after her late night shift earlier this week. Brewer returned home about 1:30 am when she logged on to the Virginia Lottery’s app, to see that she had won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing. Instead of taking...
Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
Fatal accident in Pitsylvania County
A North Carolina woman died after her car hit a utility pole Tuesday. The Virginia State Police is investigating the single car crash that occurred Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. on Route 622, two tenths of a mile south of Route 1663 in Pittsylvania County. A 2004 Buick Rainier was...
Lawrenceville Correctional lockdown renews private prison concerns in Virginia: ‘The conditions are unacceptable’
Lawrenceville Correctional Center has been under lockdown for more than a month and there is no end date in sight. Concerns over conditions are adding fuel to a previously failed push to end Virginia’s only private prison contract.
Man killed crossing driveway near Raleigh middle school in hit-and-run
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking near a Raleigh school was killed on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a vehicle. Police responded to a "person down" call on Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School just after 7 a.m. Faramarz Zeinahvazi, 76, was walking northbound on the...
Danville Police looking for 2 men involved in a larceny
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is reaching out to the community for help in identifying two men involved in a convenience store larceny on Friday. The incident happened in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road at approximately 7:07 a.m. Officers say one man grabbed a register and ran from the scene […]
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
Woman nabbed on felony charge after cocaine found hidden in dollar bill near Roanoke Rapids
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested on a felony cocaine charge last week after a broken headlight led to a car being pulled over by deputies in Halifax County, officials said. The incident took place in the early morning on October 8 in the area of...
Pittsylvania County: North Carolina man dead from injuries in single-vehicle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Pittsylvania County. A 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling south on Route 622, when the vehicle off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Charlene Perkins Doyle, 62,...
Man threatens to ‘shoot and kill’ Roanoke Rapids resident, found with gun, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after communicating threats and being found with a gun, according to Halifax County deputies. Deputies say they were called to Straight Road in Roanoke Rapids early Thursday morning in reference to an a man with a gun threatening a resident.
