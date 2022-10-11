ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, VA

Ribbon cutting held for high school

The beautiful Sunday afternoon on October 9 was the perfect setting for a long-awaited ribbon cutting at the newly renovated Bartlett Yancey Senior High School in Yanceyville. “Five years and eight months! That’s the time it took us to reach this wonderful day…the ribbon cutting ceremony of Bartlett Yancey Senior High School,” exclaimed Caswell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carter.
YANCEYVILLE, NC
Takessa Walker: Trying to make a difference

A local business owner and real estate agent, Takessa C.S “Kiesha” Walker, is going into education to help students achieve. “I’ve always just had a passion for children… I am just trying to make a difference because of the things that have went on in our school district, trying to be an asset to our school board,” Walker said.
DANVILLE, VA
Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
GRETNA, VA
Jones aims for a fourth term

Alonzo Jones says Danville is pointed in the right direction. And he’s asking city voters for another four years on City Council to help make sure things stay that way. Jones was first elected to City Council in 2010 after serving six years on the Danville School Board. He is looking for this third term on Council.
DANVILLE, VA
PBS show set in Danville airs Saturday

Danville is the setting for a new Blue Ridge PBS show that features internationally known artists who are interviewed by the show’s creator, Brandon Lee Adams, at unique locations around the city. The show, “The Life of a Musician,” is premiering tomorrow. It will air 13 episodes, each with...
DANVILLE, VA
A refuge for those seeking recovery from addiction is coming to Mecklenburg County

Statistically, one in three households have been either directly or indirectly impacted by addiction! Maybe its you or your spouse, your child, your relative, your neighbor, your best friend, or a work associate that suffers from addiction. Neither gender, race, education, financial status, or social status play a defining role with addiction. Addiction knows no bounds!
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
DANVILLE, VA
Fatal accident in Pitsylvania County

A North Carolina woman died after her car hit a utility pole Tuesday. The Virginia State Police is investigating the single car crash that occurred Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. on Route 622, two tenths of a mile south of Route 1663 in Pittsylvania County. A 2004 Buick Rainier was...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Danville Police looking for 2 men involved in a larceny

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is reaching out to the community for help in identifying two men involved in a convenience store larceny on Friday. The incident happened in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road at approximately 7:07 a.m. Officers say one man grabbed a register and ran from the scene […]
DANVILLE, VA
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight

Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
RALEIGH, NC

