Darvin Ham finally makes the move Lakers fans have yearned for
After the most disappointing season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach that helped guide them to a championship less than two calendar years earlier. Frank Vogel was shown the door and replacing him was Darvin Ham. Ham is well respected in the league...
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Cleveland Guardians radio call of comeback against Yankees has all the feels
The Cleveland Guardians staged a ninth-inning comeback against the New York Yankees on Saturday night and the Cleveland radio call captured the excitement. For the second time in the 2022 postseason, Oscar Gonzalez was the hero for the Cleveland Guardians in an extra-inning game at Progressive Field. Following his walk-off...
Astros social media goes absolutely savage on Mariners after ALDS sweep
It didn’t take long after an 18-inning marathon on Saturday for the Houston Astros social media account to remind the Seattle Mariners that they had been swept out of the ALDS. Shortly after Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez flied out to center for the final out of the game...
Best MLB Same Game Parlay Picks Today (Bet on Guardians to Keep it Close Against Yankees)
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are the final teams that still need to decide their divisional series. The Guardians can close it out tonight against the Yankees, and earn the right to advance to the ALCS to face the Houston Astros. With just the one game on the...
Jonathan Toews is off to a hot start for the Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks are not a very good hockey team in the year 2022. They are at the very beginning of a rebuild which the team expects to take a long time. It is going to be a very long year for this team as they work on building for the future.
Manager choice will say a lot about 2023 Miami Marlins plans
Whoever the Miami Marlins choose as their next manager could say plenty about the club’s direction heading into 2023. It’s a long way until Opening Day for the 2023 Miami Marlins. A long way to go, with a to-do list seemingly a mile long for a team that...
Listen: You could hear Guardians fans cheer Game 3 walk off from blocks away (Video) celebrating a Royals pennant
The Cleveland Guardians are one win away from advancing to the ALCS, and fans had the loudest celebration over it on Saturday night. If you missed the Cleveland Guardians walking off the New York Yankees last night, chances are you might have heard it. The Cleveland Guardians are just one...
