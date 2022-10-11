ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

theshoppersweekly.com

Deaconess to Purchase 4 So. Illinois Hospitals

Deaconess Health System, Inc. and Deaconess Regional Healthcare Services Illinois, Inc. have signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, IL, Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, IL, Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud, IL, and Union County Hospital in Anna, IL. “The network...
ANNA, IL
channel1450.com

Rochester Reunion At Western Illinois vs Southern Illinois on Saturday

Nic Baker, Clay Bruno, D’Ante’ and Avante’ Cox, Cade Eddington, Zach Grant…all Rochester graduates who took the field in some capacity during the division one football game between Western Illinois and Southern Illinois on Saturday. Other central Illinois players from the CS8 and Sangamo included Jeff Wells, Bradyn Smith and Ty Reeter.
ROCHESTER, IL
KFVS12

Southern Illinois Healthcare names new president, CEO

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare, a not-for-profit health system based in Carbondale, Ill., announced its new president and CEO effective as of December 12, 2022. John Antes of St. Louis, Mo. will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, who earlier this year announced plans to retire at the end of 2022.
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

SIU’s Student Health Services director chosen for prestigious HERS Leadership Institute

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Jaime Clark, director of Student Health Services at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, has been selected to participate in the Higher Education Services (HERS) Leadership Institute, an inclusive, transformational leadership development program for people identifying as women and nonbinary. The inaugural immersion weekend was held recently in...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

Everyone welcome at SIU’s Haunted Hollow Oct. 23

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Haunted Hollow, one of the region’s most popular, fun, family-friendly fall traditions returns to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center on Oct. 23 with activities galore for all ages. It’s a daylong fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and...
CARBONDALE, IL
dailyegyptian.com

The legacy left by Steven Haynes

A city councilman, manager of various Krogers, a mayoral candidate and a father are just a few things Steven Haynes was in the Carbondale community. Steven Haynes died of a combination of illnesses on July 25 of this year at the age of 58. “There’s a lot of people [who]...
CARBONDALE, IL
recordpatriot.com

Indictment amended in Pierce's death

EDWARDSVILLE – An amended indictment was issued Thursday against a St. Louis man accused of killing Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. last year on the McKinley Bridge. Caleb L. Campbell, 23, of St. Louis, was the subject of an amended indictment last week for first degree murder, a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Fort Massac Encampment will return to Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Fort Massac Encampment, a popular festival in southern Illinois that has provided visitors a chance to live in the past, will be returning to Fort Massac Sate Park in Metropolis. Visitors can experience what life was like during the 18th and 19th centuries on October 15 and 16.
METROPOLIS, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews fighting field fire in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Livingston County, Kentucky. Local 6's Jack Kane is at the scene. A firefighter responding to the blaze tells Jack seven fire departments are responding. Jack observed crews with the Ledbetter, Livingston County, Smithland and Reidland fire departments, as well as Livingston County EMS and the county sheriff's office.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wsiu.org

Great Glass Pumpkin Patch sale is Saturday

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The fall ritual that is Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Great Glass Pumpkin Patch returns to campus on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to Noon. on the lawn in front of the Pulliam Hall Breezeway, 500 W. Grand Ave., Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Suspect wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, arrested in Tennessee

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says. Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo., leaves one dead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. On October 15, police responded to shots fired at approximately 5:52 p.m. On the scene, they discovered...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Red flag warning in effect for most of the Heartland

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The majority of the Heartland is under a red flag warning now and officials are urging everyone not to burn anything. The winds have been howling all day long. According to one farmer, this kind of weather makes him uneasy while he’s out in the field harvesting.
SALINE COUNTY, IL

