PADUCAH — There are new details surrounding the partial demolition of the historic but dilapidated Katterjohn building in Paducah. Local 6 has learned that, one day before the emergency demolition of sections of the building, owner Amanda Pool sent a cease-and-desist letter to the city of Paducah, citing possible negligence or collusion from the city.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO