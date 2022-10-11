Read full article on original website
Related
theshoppersweekly.com
Deaconess to Purchase 4 So. Illinois Hospitals
Deaconess Health System, Inc. and Deaconess Regional Healthcare Services Illinois, Inc. have signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, IL, Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, IL, Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud, IL, and Union County Hospital in Anna, IL. “The network...
channel1450.com
Rochester Reunion At Western Illinois vs Southern Illinois on Saturday
Nic Baker, Clay Bruno, D’Ante’ and Avante’ Cox, Cade Eddington, Zach Grant…all Rochester graduates who took the field in some capacity during the division one football game between Western Illinois and Southern Illinois on Saturday. Other central Illinois players from the CS8 and Sangamo included Jeff Wells, Bradyn Smith and Ty Reeter.
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Healthcare names new president, CEO
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare, a not-for-profit health system based in Carbondale, Ill., announced its new president and CEO effective as of December 12, 2022. John Antes of St. Louis, Mo. will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, who earlier this year announced plans to retire at the end of 2022.
wsiu.org
SIU’s Student Health Services director chosen for prestigious HERS Leadership Institute
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Jaime Clark, director of Student Health Services at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, has been selected to participate in the Higher Education Services (HERS) Leadership Institute, an inclusive, transformational leadership development program for people identifying as women and nonbinary. The inaugural immersion weekend was held recently in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greising: Accusations of Abuse at State Facility Show How Government Can Fail the Most Vulnerable
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Anna, Illinois, population about 4,100, is an out-of-the-way place. In far southern Illinois, it’s closer to Paducah, Kentucky, than to St. Louis. It takes about 3 ½ hours to drive north from Anna to Springfield.
wsiu.org
Everyone welcome at SIU’s Haunted Hollow Oct. 23
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Haunted Hollow, one of the region’s most popular, fun, family-friendly fall traditions returns to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center on Oct. 23 with activities galore for all ages. It’s a daylong fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and...
dailyegyptian.com
The legacy left by Steven Haynes
A city councilman, manager of various Krogers, a mayoral candidate and a father are just a few things Steven Haynes was in the Carbondale community. Steven Haynes died of a combination of illnesses on July 25 of this year at the age of 58. “There’s a lot of people [who]...
recordpatriot.com
Indictment amended in Pierce's death
EDWARDSVILLE – An amended indictment was issued Thursday against a St. Louis man accused of killing Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. last year on the McKinley Bridge. Caleb L. Campbell, 23, of St. Louis, was the subject of an amended indictment last week for first degree murder, a...
RELATED PEOPLE
siusalukis.com
Football delivers record-breaking performance in 30-7 win over Western Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Quarterback Nic Baker set a school completion percentage record, connecting on 25-of-27 passes, as Southern Illinois cruised to a 30-7 win over Western Illinois in front of a big Homecoming crowd at Saluki Stadium on Saturday. SIU running back Javon Williams Jr. scored all four of...
channel1450.com
Leonard Talks Starting QBs in Western vs Southern Illinois Showdown Saturday
Talking with Derek Leonard about having a handful of former Rochester players taking the field in the Western Illinois at Southern Illinois game on Saturday, including the starting quarterbacks Clay Bruno and Nic Baker. He also talks D’Ante’ and Avante’ Cox, Cade Eddington and Jacob DuRocher.
KFVS12
Fort Massac Encampment will return to Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Fort Massac Encampment, a popular festival in southern Illinois that has provided visitors a chance to live in the past, will be returning to Fort Massac Sate Park in Metropolis. Visitors can experience what life was like during the 18th and 19th centuries on October 15 and 16.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah
PADUCAH — “Whatever we can do to keep this dream alive," says J.W. Cleary, founder of the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation. It's a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. Cleary is enlisting the support of the community to make it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fighting field fire in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Livingston County, Kentucky. Local 6's Jack Kane is at the scene. A firefighter responding to the blaze tells Jack seven fire departments are responding. Jack observed crews with the Ledbetter, Livingston County, Smithland and Reidland fire departments, as well as Livingston County EMS and the county sheriff's office.
wsiu.org
Great Glass Pumpkin Patch sale is Saturday
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The fall ritual that is Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Great Glass Pumpkin Patch returns to campus on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to Noon. on the lawn in front of the Pulliam Hall Breezeway, 500 W. Grand Ave., Carbondale.
wpsdlocal6.com
Katterjohn owner sent cease-and-desist letter to city of Paducah one day before partial demolition
PADUCAH — There are new details surrounding the partial demolition of the historic but dilapidated Katterjohn building in Paducah. Local 6 has learned that, one day before the emergency demolition of sections of the building, owner Amanda Pool sent a cease-and-desist letter to the city of Paducah, citing possible negligence or collusion from the city.
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspect wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, arrested in Tennessee
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says. Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo., leaves one dead
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. On October 15, police responded to shots fired at approximately 5:52 p.m. On the scene, they discovered...
wpsdlocal6.com
Community Kitchen receives record-breaking $33,333.33 from Buzzard Brothers at Barbecue on the River
PADUCAH — Community Kitchen, a Paducah nonprofit feeding the hungry, received a donation of $33,333.33 from Buzzard Brothers Barbecue, they announced Friday. The Buzzard Brothers were raising money for Community Kitchen at this years' Barbecue on the River event. In the announcement, Executive Director Sally Michelson expressed her gratefulness...
KFVS12
Red flag warning in effect for most of the Heartland
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The majority of the Heartland is under a red flag warning now and officials are urging everyone not to burn anything. The winds have been howling all day long. According to one farmer, this kind of weather makes him uneasy while he’s out in the field harvesting.
Comments / 0