Charleston City Paper
Todd, Critic move on from The Bridge radio
Veteran radio DJs Richard Todd and Jim “The Critic” Voigt have left Charleston’s 105.5 The Bridge radio station, the City Paper has confirmed. Saturday was the last day on the air for Todd, who was to be inducted into the Lowcountry Music Hall of Fame Sunday for his years of contributions to the area music scene. Voigt retired in August.
The Post and Courier
3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
The Post and Courier
‘It’s paradise up there’
The yellow and green of spartina grass gives way to the slate blue of the Intracoastal Waterway, while salt marshes frame the sun-dappled waters of Bulls Bay in the distance. Long, spindly docks lead to pier heads and boat lifts, while egrets, ospreys and other coastal birds glide to and fro. The entire coastal panorama is so uniquely Lowcountry, so ideally tranquil, that it’s hard to believe that the hustle and bustle of northern Mount Pleasant is only a few miles away.
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
live5news.com
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston Mom Launches Bodysuit Biz For Women Like Her
CHARLESTON, S.C. - After having her first child, Charleston local Katie Maniscalco found herself with limited options for her body type and set out on an unexpected journey to launch her first business. Meet Kitty VALE, a fashion brand specializing in bodysuits meticulously designed to fit long torsos. In 2021, Katie Maniscalco, found herself frustrated with the lack of bodysuits on the market that offered enough length in the torso to fit her body type.
‘Cane Bay Killers’ bring horror movies to life in South Carolina neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — These characters have been frightening audiences on the big screen for decades, and a group of Berkeley County residents is bringing them to life for the third year. Dubbed the “Cane Bay Killers,” seven men dress up as popular horror movie villains and haunt the Cane Bay neighborhood in Summerville all […]
Historic submarine set to be recycled, towed from South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Patriots Point officials said it would have cost more than $10 million dollars to repair the submarine, and the decision they made to recycle the vessel costs $2 million. The tough decision was made back in March, and Friday marked the beginning of its final voyage up the coast. “Mixed […]
charlestondaily.net
Thank you to The Head and the Heart and Firefly Distillery for creating a special moment for Charleston music fans
After The Head and the Heart show at Firefly Distillery on Tuesday, Matt Gervais, exhausted after a long set and longer national tour, spent time talking to the fans, taking selfies, and engaging in shared experiences. He selfless act of spending so much time with the Charleston fans reminded us why The Head and the Heart continues to bring crowds in every city and Charleston was no exception.
The Post and Courier
Letters: Our charming city of Charleston is disappearing
There once was a great effort to preserve old structures by renovating and restoring them by the Preservation Society of Charleston, but the group now needs help from the community. A prime example of one of these old structures is the Queen Anne house at 15 Radcliffe St. that was...
Charleston City Paper
SPA taking public input on Union Pier, prime property
The South Carolina State Ports Authority (SPA) on Thursday held its third public input session on a redevelopment plan for the 70-acre Union Pier along the Cooper River that holds the promise of more waterfront access, green spaces and homes and shops on the Charleston peninsula. The comments from the...
abcnews4.com
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a possible shooting on Scarsdale Avenue shortly after 4:00 p.m. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man died […]
live5news.com
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new mixed-use development is coming to Summerville. Roper St. Francis Healthcare says it plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility in the development as the first tenant. Located in the heart of Summerville, right across from Brickyard Crossing, a new multi-use property will open its...
nationalblackguide.com
Black Chef Makes History, Triples Orders of Soul Food Seasoning Mix, From 3,000 to 10,000 Bottles
Palmetto Blend is a premium seasoning mix that combines the perfect measurements of seven all Natural spices that bring out the flavor in everything you cook. Darren grew up eating in his grandmother's kitchen. He recalls on Fridays when his grandma would cook fish and red rice dinners to raise money for the church. People would be lined up to get some of that home-cooked flavor.
The Post and Courier
Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
live5news.com
Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they are investigating whether the driver of a vehicle going in the wrong direction on the northbound Ashley River drawbridge might have been under the influence. The collision involved two vehicles and occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 North. Inspector Michael...
Car veers into marsh in Awendaw Friday night
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A car crashed into the marsh along Guerin’s Bridge Road Friday night in Awendaw. According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, emergency crews responded to a crash on Guerin’s Bridge Road between Woodville Road and Drew Lane Friday at 11:45 p.m. Officials say that a driver ran off the road and crashed […]
