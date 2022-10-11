ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

What Lane Kiffin said about No. 9 Ole Miss beating Auburn 48-34

No. 9 Ole Miss ran for 448 yards on 69 carries in Saturday’s 48-34 victory against Auburn in front of 65,423 fans at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Ole Miss is 7-0 for the first time since the 2014 season; before that, it was 1962, the last time the Rebels were 7-0 to start a season. The win also broke Auburn’s six-game winning streak in the series.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares perfect reaction on Twitter after Tennessee beats Alabama

Tennessee made it this time. Lane Kiffin, former Tennessee head coach and current coach at Ole Miss, is all too familiar with potential game-winning kicks against Alabama. When he was coach of UT in 2009, the Vols had a similar chance to beat Alabama. Unfortunately for Kiffin, the kick was blocked and Alabama won, 12-10.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin tells Tennessee fans 'Go Vols' during 'College GameDay' appearance: 'Let's go beat the state of Alabama'

Lane Kiffin is supporting his former team on the Third Saturday in October. On Saturday’s “College GameDay” in Knoxville, the Ole Miss head coach made a wired-for-sound appearance from Oxford ahead of the No. 9 Rebels’ game against Auburn. Kiffin was asked about his former team’s game against No. 3 Alabama, the reason “GameDay” is on Rocky Top.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin after Ole Miss loss: 'We're a lot closer than what it seems'

Auburn’s much maligned offense showed up in Oxford on Saturday. Unfortunately for the Tigers, their defense didn’t. The result was a 48-34 loss to the No. 9 Rebels. Bryan Harsin’s team piled up more than 300 yards on the ground in what was its highest-scoring game of the year against an FBS opponent.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: Mustangs gallop past Horn Lake

The Center Hill Mustangs made it a happy homecoming on the football field Friday night with a 40-28 victory over the visiting Horn Lake Eagles. After an early touchdown on a long run by Horn Lake, Center Hill rattled off six straight touchdowns over two and a half quarters for a 33-point lead before Horn Lake scored three late touchdowns to make the final score a bit more respectable for them.
LAKE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
Oxford Eagle

Water Valley Comeback Falls Short

Water Valley(3-4, 1-1 Region 1-3A) dropped their first region game of the year as their comeback fell short against Kossuth 22-21 on Friday night. The Water Valley offense started the game with a long drive down the field that had taken 7:46 of the first quarter. The drive ended with...
WATER VALLEY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Photo Gallery: Square Jam in downtown Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. -- It was a packed Oxford Square on Friday evening as the Ole Miss men's and women's basketball teams both got to show out and show off their skills in downtown Oxford for Square Jam. In the events that unfolded, Robert Allen took the crown in a game...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

James Meredith Honored by University of Mississippi Student Organization

Columns Society class named for civil rights icon who integrated university 60 years ago. A distinguished student organization at the University of Mississippi has selected James Meredith as the namesake for its 2022-23 class of members. On October 1, 1962, Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the university.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Recruiting#Ole Miss#American Football#Olemissfb#Rebels#Auburn
thelocalvoice.net

Family Business Owners Support Future Generations

Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Deadly motorcycle accident shuts down Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after a multi-vehicle accident in Shelby County. Shelby County deputies responded to the crash at 7:15 a.m. at Stateline Road and Berryman Dr in southeast Shelby County near Hacks Cross. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. SCSO has shut down Stateline Road in both directions as […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy