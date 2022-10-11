Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Virginia Street reopening in downtown Reno ahead of schedule
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Street in downtown Reno will be open in both directions as of Friday afternoon which is a week ahead of schedule. A stretch of road has been open to one-way traffic for several months while the city of Reno tested a micro-mobility project.
2news.com
Carson City seeks community input on future of Mills Park
Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback. Mills Park is part of the over 8,000-acre public park system operated and maintained by Carson City, through its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department. The Department’s mission...
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Tahoe City (Tahoe City, NV)
According to the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Tahoe City on Friday. The crash happened in the area of SR-28 and the main entrance to Sand Harbor at around 2:49 a.m. According to the Tahoe Douglas Fire, the unidentified victim suffered major injuries...
KOLO TV Reno
All aboard the Harvest Train this weekend at the Nevada State Railroad Museum
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Harvest Train and enjoy a variety of fall activities at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Adam Michalski stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to dress up in Halloween costumes and come out Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16.
thefallonpost.org
City Awards Bid for “A” Street Reconstruction
On October 7, 2022, the Fallon City Council held a special meeting to award A & K Earth Movers the bid for the A Street reconstruction project between Venturacci Lane and North Maine Street. “We have several street projects this year,” said Bob Erickson, City of Fallon Chief of Staff....
2news.com
Reno Police arrest one, issue 81 citations in latest pedestrian safety operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on October 14th, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where police have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City seeks input on Mills Park project
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on an update to the Mills Parks master plan and is seeking public input. The more than 8,000-acre park is operated and maintained by Carson City. They say while the park is a special place for...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Power outage affects 2,700 NV Energy customers
STATELINE, Nev. — Power was restored to 1,600 of 2,733 customers in Stateline, according to nevenergy.com. The outage was reported at 10:24 a.m. The final 1,135 customers’ power was restored by 2:15 p.m., according to NV Energy’s web site. Traffic lights along Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade...
2news.com
Nevadaworks hosting grand re-opening of EmployNV Job Center
Nevadaworks, an organization that provides employers in northern Nevada with skilled, productive workers that support the economic needs of the region, is hosting a grand re-opening of the EmployNV Business and Career Hubs, formerly called the American Job Center of Nevada. This event will be held at the Reno Town...
KOLO TV Reno
Update On Man Who Lost Parrot In Downtown Reno
Quiet weather will continue through early next week. Expect cool mornings, warm afternoons, and light wind. No storms or big changes are expected through at least the middle of next week. -Jeff. NV Treasurer's Office hosting art contest. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Nevada State Treasurer's Office is holding an...
KOLO TV Reno
Hazmat recycling facility in Fernley catches fire; explosions follow
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire started late Thursday afternoon at a Fernley hazardous materials recycling business, causing several explosions and leading to a road being closed at least overnight, a fire official said. There are no threats to the public, North Lyon County Fire Protection District Chief Jason Nicholl said....
nevadabusiness.com
NVSAA Report Shows Reno Apartment Rents Declined During Past Quarter
RENO – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows Northern Nevada apartment rents recorded modest increases over the past 12 months and declined during the past quarter. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows asking rents for...
KOLO TV Reno
Three buildings damaged in late-night fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Three buildings suffered extensive damage in a fire Thursday. The fire was reported just before 11:00 p.m. in a vacant house on Main Street. The fire spread to the buildings on either side of it, including the historic Fox Hotel at Main Street and Gate Street.
KOLO TV Reno
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
KOLO TV Reno
Police investigating after late-night robbery at UNR
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - University police are investigating after two UNR students were robbed Wednesday. In an email, UNR Housing said around 1:30 a.m., the students were approached by a person with a gun on the sidewalk outside Manzanita and Juniper Halls next to Virginia Street. The students were not...
mynews4.com
Historic house in Carson City goes up in flames Thursday morning
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A historical house in Carson City was largely damaged after it burst into flames early Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a building on fire on the 300 block of N. Minnesota St. in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the Lee House (part of the Kit Carson Trail historical walking tour) engulfed in flames.
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
2news.com
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Providing Affordable Dental Care in Carson City
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) offers oral healthcare to children through age 21 and soon it will be visiting Carson City and Gardnerville. The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Because it is on wheels, they are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada.
Record-Courier
Services set for professional snowboarder killed in motorcycle crash
A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Sierra-at-Tahoe for a professional snowboarder who was killed Monday after his motorcycle went off Highway 4 in Alpine County. A viewing for Robert Rucker Minghini, 36, is 7-9 p.m. tonight at McFarlane Mortuary in South Lake Tahoe. Alpine County authorities identified...
