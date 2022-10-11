Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed 00:29

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore prosecutors dropped all charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday, WJZ has learned.

Syed, 41, was previously sentenced to life after he was convicted for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. The case first received national attention in 2014 the hit podcast "Serial" raised questions about the prosecution.

He served more than 20 years in prison before his murder conviction was vacated last month.

Syed was 17 years old and a senior at Woodlawn High School in 1999 when he was charged in Lee's death. He was convicted of the crime in 2000.

Lee disappeared on Jan. 13, 1999. Several weeks later, her body was found in Leakin Park. An autopsy report stated she had died from manual strangulation.

Since the conviction, Syed has maintained that he is innocent.

Syed's conviction was thrown out after prosecutors said the "Brady rule" was violated in his case. The "Brady rule" requires prosecutors to disclose materially exculpatory evidence in the government's possession to the defense.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said previous prosecutors in Syed's case failed to disclose information that two other men could be suspects.

The decision on whether to move forward with a new murder trial is up to Mosby. She told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she is still waiting on new DNA test results of evidence to come back.

"If that DNA comes back inconclusive, I will certify that he's innocent," Mosby said. " If it comes back to two alternative suspects, I will certify that he's innocent. If it comes back to Adnan Syed, the state is still in a position to proceed upon the prosecution."

This is a developing story and will be updated.