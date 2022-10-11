ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria City Council approves liquor license for Birrieria Las Marias

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vkdbg_0iURBVZA00

Peoria City Council approved a New Restaurant Series 12 Liquor License for Birrieria Las Marias, located at 10651 W. Olive Ave. #106.

This location was previously Bibiano’s Mexican Restaurant.

The recommendation now moves to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.

A Series 12 Restaurant license is a non-transferable license that allows for the restaurant to sell and serve all types of spirituous liquor solely for consumption on the premises. The restaurant license requires that at least 40% of the restaurant’s gross revenue comes from the sale of food. Failure to meet the 40% food requirement may result in revocation of the license.

Some of the businesses around Birrieria Las Marias are Safeway, IHOP and PNC Bank.

There were no staff concerns with Birrieria Las Marias.

The public hearing notice was posted for at least 20 days, and no comments were received during the posting period. The license application was reviewed according to state law and all departments gave approvals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
Peoria, AZ
Lifestyle
Peoria, AZ
Food & Drinks
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Unclaimed $4.3 million winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa will soon expire

MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - Check your tickets for The Pick lottery because it could be worth $4.3 million. This ticket was sold on April 24 at a Mesa Safeway located on Guadalupe and Alma School Roads. The winning numbers are 9, 13, 18, 29, 32 and 34. If the winner takes the lump sum, it would be just over $2 million.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor License#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Peoria City Council#Safeway#Ihop#Pnc Bank
KTAR.com

Phoenix City Council approves resolution condemning Arizona abortion law

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution opposing state laws that have strict bans against abortions in Arizona. The resolution called on the Arizona State Legislature to enact laws that would allow pregnant women in the state full access to reproductive health care, including abortion care.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AZFamily

Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix

It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. On New Year’s Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party when things took a drastic turn.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Valley restaurant owner closes all 9 of his eateries on Sundays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a challenging two and a half years, one Valley restaurateur is making a big change to the way he operates his business, one that gives his employees more time at home but means less money coming in. “Closing on Sundays is going to sting, but...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found shot to death at Glendale park

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Glendale park on Thursday night. Officers were called out around 8 p.m. to Maryland Lakes Park, which is on Maryland Avenue, north of Bethany Home Road, and 47th Avenue. That’s where they found a man shot to death. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators didn’t release any suspect description. An investigation is underway.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man arrested, accused of robbing Wells Fargo in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Police say a man who robbed a bank was arrested following a foot pursuit in Casa Grande. According to police, officers responded on Oct. 11 to a Wells Fargo bank near Florence Boulevard and Colorado Street after a suspect allegedly walked into the bank wearing a mask and gloves, pulled out a gun, and gave a bank teller a note demanding money.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy