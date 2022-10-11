Peoria City Council approves liquor license for Birrieria Las Marias

Peoria City Council approved a New Restaurant Series 12 Liquor License for Birrieria Las Marias, located at 10651 W. Olive Ave. #106.

This location was previously Bibiano’s Mexican Restaurant.

The recommendation now moves to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.



A Series 12 Restaurant license is a non-transferable license that allows for the restaurant to sell and serve all types of spirituous liquor solely for consumption on the premises. The restaurant license requires that at least 40% of the restaurant’s gross revenue comes from the sale of food. Failure to meet the 40% food requirement may result in revocation of the license.

Some of the businesses around Birrieria Las Marias are Safeway, IHOP and PNC Bank.

There were no staff concerns with Birrieria Las Marias.

The public hearing notice was posted for at least 20 days, and no comments were received during the posting period. The license application was reviewed according to state law and all departments gave approvals.