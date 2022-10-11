Read full article on original website
New York residents to receive stimulus check worth $270 this month
New York residents are set to receive stimulus checks worth $270 this month.
New York State Is Issuing $475 Million in Tax Relief Checks, See if You Qualify
"Surprise" money is the best kind of money. As announced by the state Department of Taxation and Finance, New York is rolling out another round of tax relief checks for its residents. Across the state, about 1.8 million residents will receive a refund check in the mail. The requirement to...
New York State Cancels Big Fee on Outstanding Student Debt
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers who owe outstanding debts to the State for educational expenses will no longer have to fork over an additional fee after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the practice. Prior to the signing of this legislation, the Office of the Attorney General was required, by law, to recover its costs in pursuing collection of this educational debt through an additional fee of up to 22 percent of the total outstanding debt.
Is New York Really One Of The Least Educated States?
When you think New York State, do you think highly educated, or one of the least educated states in the country?. According to a report from Scholaroo.com, New York State is a lot more educated than what you may give it credit for. Scholaroo used the following criteria to take a look at this education study, and find the top states in the country:
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
Pet Donkey Killed by Black Bear in Upstate New York
According to a report by James De La Fuente of ABC News10, a New York woman woke to find her pet miniature donkey dead after it was attacked by a black bear overnight in Columbia County. According to the report, Laura-Ann Camissa takes in unwanted donkeys regularly and provides them...
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is Terrifying
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New York's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
This tiny Finger Lakes, NY inn was named America's "Best Haunted Hotel"
In Tioga County, near the New York/Pennsylvania border, there lies an idyllic inn surrounded by lush gardens. The Fainting Goat Island Inn, which boasts views of the Susquehanna River, was built in the 1870s for those traveling the Erie/Lackawanna railroads.
Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards. The seller, who...
Crime message hits home for Lee Zeldin in New York governor’s contest
The GOP congressman was attacked at a campaign stop and had a random shooting outside his house.
I'm A Remote Work Expert, And My Followers Keep Telling Me About These Wild Job Scams
"I never interacted with anyone face-to-face, only text."
