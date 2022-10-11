MBTA Orange Line travel times after maintenance makeover flushed out by transit nerds at Transit Matters #mbta #charliebaker #mayorkoch

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!Dianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Free Guided Tour of Historic Plymouth Cemetery Will Get The Family Moving While Having Festive Fun!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
You're Invited to a Spooky Twilight Tour of Pembroke's Oldest Cemetery!Dianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Local Marshfield Brewery Announces Scary Good NEW Beer Will Drop at Spooky Movie Night!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Related
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Slow, slower and slowest yet to come? #mbta
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Slow, slower and slowest yet to come?. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Slow, slower and slowest yet to come?. Local media most well-warrantedly continue to pile on the MBTA over how its service...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel
THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
Boston Globe
‘The Orange Line is worse now than before the diversion’
Seventy percent of Boston.com readers polled said trains are slower than ever. It’s been nearly a month since the Orange Line reopened with the promise of the new and improved trains, but Boston.com readers say service has actually been worse than ever. Last month, the MBTA shut down the...
universalhub.com
And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...
Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heavy police activity near Fenway Park halts MBTA service
A heavy police presence on MBTA tracks near Fenway Park coincided with a pause in service on the Worcester Line Wednesday night. The police investigation caused heavy commuter rail delays that were still in effect near midnight. Boston 25 has reached out to MBTA officials about the cause of the...
Salem City Councilor tells people not to visit the city ‘on a whim’ this October
SALEM, Mass. — A Salem City Councilor is urging people not to visit Salem this month ‘on a whim.’ “Have a plan and reservations,” Ty Hapworth wrote on Facebook. “If you don’t have a plan or reservations, please consider visiting outside of October.”
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
Boston issues public health warning after sewage discharged into Boston Harbor
“The public is advised to avoid contact with affected water bodies for at least 48 hours.”. Boston health officials issued a warning Friday that sewage has been discharged in Boston Harbor, the result of the heavy rain that drenched the region overnight and overwhelmed the sewer system. The Boston Public...
RELATED PEOPLE
whdh.com
Transit Police: 40-year-old man dead after struck by Commuter Rail train
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 40-year-old man who was struck by a Commuter Rail train Wednesday night has died as a result of his injuries, Transit Police said. Transit Police said the man, originally from out of state, was trespassing on the right of way between Back Bay and Lansdowne Station at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by an outbound MBTA Commuter Rail train. The man was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries sustained.
universalhub.com
Replacement for closed Cleary Square bridge will take until at least spring, 2025 to open, state says
MassDOT told Hyde Park residents last night they're going to have to keep detouring around the bridge over the train tracks through Cleary Square until at least spring, 2025, which is the earliest officials say they can have a new River Street bridge built. The state shut the bridge to...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds #mayorkoch #fbi #sec #masp
Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While neither the local tabloid nor the South Shore broadsheet have yet to report on the Massachusetts Public Employees Retirement Administration Commission’s review of just how badly things played out as regards the February 2021 $3.5 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) cyber scam, Quincy Quarry News is herein rolling out its second exposé of this financial Charlie Foxtrot.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$17.5 million convention center and travel stop to be built off Route 20 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE — The pocket off Route 20 where trucks stopped for servicing for many years will be flattened for a $17.5 million multifaceted project come 2023. The seven-acre property, which was last active as New England Truck Stop Inc., was purchased by Noble Energy Real Estate Holdings in 2020. Michael Frisbie, owner of the...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
WCVB
Ben Has Your Back: Many cars still fetching well over MSRP
NORWOOD, Mass. — Sticker shock at the car dealer continues, but a new report shows Boston overall fares better than most markets across the country when it comes to how much new cars are selling for above the sticker price. A new study by the Cambridge-based car shopping website.
I-Team: Homeowners surprised to find liens on their properties after signing deal
MALDEN - Bill Gillespie put a beam in himself to hold up the second floor of his home in Malden. It was supposed to be temporary until a contractor could start the much-needed renovation. All that is now on hold after the bank giving Gillespie the financing for the project ran into a roadblock. Gillespie says he was shocked when the bank said he had a lien on his property. "I have no liens on this house," he told WBZ-TV's I-Team. But he does. Gillespie signed what is called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Man accused of scattering x-rated photos at MBTA station also wanted on lewdness charges
BOSTON — A man is under arrest for allegedly scattering numerous inappropriate photos at an MBTA station Thursday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station at 9:00 p.m. for a man who spread out “numerous x-rated photographs on the ground.”. The tasteless crime landed the man...
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy $3.5 million cyberheist report finally released #mayorkoch #quincycitycouncil #sec #fbi
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy $3.5 million cyberheist report finally released. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren. The latest Quarry exposé...
Comments / 2