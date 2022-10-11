NocoDB Raises $10.5M to Make Building Apps On Top of Live Production Data as Easy as Using a Spreadsheet

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

NocoDB, the open-source, no-code platform that turns any database into a smart spreadsheet, has raised $10.5 million in seed funding led by Decibel and OSS Capital with participation from Uncorrelated Ventures and Together.Fund. Other prominent investors include early Google investor Ram Shriram, WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg, AngelList co-founder Naval Ravikant, Cloudera co-founder Jeff Hammerbacher, CockroachDB co-founder Spencer Kimball, Red Hat co-founder Bob Young, YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley, BrightRoll founder Tod Sacerdoti, Talend co-founder Bertrand Diard and Freshworks co-founder Girish Mathrubootham.

The company has also started building a managed cloud platform, launching a closed beta for early access to Snowflake and Oracle Database support. To request an invite to the beta, please fill out this form.

NocoDB is the first platform that makes it possible to transform any existing data source into an easy-to-use spreadsheet. Anyone with or without coding skills can now build workflows and automations on top of live production data sources. Organizational data is increasingly housed in silos without a convenient way to access and share it with anyone not already a subject matter expert. NocoDB unlocks that bottleneck, allowing business users and developers to become software creators within minutes.

NocoDB has grown quickly since its launch last year to reach 7 million downloads, 30,000+ GitHub stars, and over 100 contributors, placing it among the top 350 open-source projects in the world. More than 2000+ organizations, including Fortune 500s such as American Express, Google, McAfee, and Walmart rely on NocoDB open source to empower teams to create powerful applications and workflows on top of existing code infrastructure.

“Live production data stores, like MySQL or Snowflake, are intimidating for business users, or even to developers who aren’t used to working with the backend tech stack. But they need access to this data in order to build useful applications quickly,” said Naveen Rudrappa, CEO and Founder at NocoDB. “NocoDB makes it possible to connect any organizational data source to the universally well-understood spreadsheet interface, allowing users with zero coding experience to build workflows and automations that work in concert with real business data.”

NocoDB supports data stores on MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, SQLite, Amazon Aurora, MariaDB, Snowflake and Oracle DB. Its app store allows users to build business workflows with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Discord, Twilio, WhatsApp, email and third-party APIs and connectors such as Zapier and Integromat.

Sudip Chakrabarti, Partner at Decibel, believes that NocoDB’s quick popularity is a response to increased collaboration and a corresponding need for accessible tools. “No-code and low-code platforms have become critical to every company because you can only become a subject matter expert in so many disciplines,” said Chakrabarti. “NocoDB is the first product that lets business users and developers alike work directly with live business data and build their own workflows and automations with an interface that everyone understands: the spreadsheet.”

NocoDB is an open-source, no-code database platform that connects to any production data source and transforms it into a smart spreadsheet. This allows developers and business users to build no-code applications collaboratively with teams and work directly with live production data. With millions of downloads and over 30,000 stars on GitHub, NocoDB is among the top 350 open-source projects in the world. More than 2,000 companies, including several Fortune 500s rely on NocoDB’s open source. NocoDB was founded in 2021 and is backed by Decibel, OSS Capital, Uncorrelated Ventures and Together Fund. For more information, please visit https://www.nocodb.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

