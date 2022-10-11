Read full article on original website
Willie Mack Explains His Decision To Leave IMPACT Wrestling, Wants To Be Seen On Multiple Promotions
Willie Mack explains his departure from IMPACT Wrestling. In May of 2022, Willie Mack announced that he was leaving IMPACT Wrestling and returning to the independents. He explained his departure while speaking to Denise Salcedo after his participation in AAA Triplemania XXX. Willie expressed that the bulk of the issue revolved around money.
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm
Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Producers
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Extreme Rules:. - Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Michael Hayes. - Ladder Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams. - I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. This...
Melina: Gimmick Matches Were Used As Punishment In The Divas Era
Gimmick matches were punishment if you were an overachiever in the divas era. Many fans around the world of wrestling don't look back fondly at the Divas Era in WWE. Although there are some current day talent such as Chelsea Green who have openly admitted that they belonged in that era, many of the other former talent think that certain viewpoints attached to that era should be eliminated from the wrestling industry all together.
Rey Mysterio Officially Moved To WWE SmackDown Roster, Earns Intercontinental Title Shot
Rey Mysterio appeared on the October 14 episode of Friday Night SmackDown and he was ready to quit. Fighting with his own son on Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio approached Triple H and told him he was quitting WWE. Triple H, instead of letting Rey Mysterio quit, offered him a spot in the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender Fatal 4-Way match.
LA Knight Puts WWE On Notice, The Firm Wins Matt Hardy's Contract | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 14, 2022. - LA Knight competed in his first match since he dropped the Max Dupri moniker and defeated his former Maximum Male Model client månsôör. After the match, he put the roster on notice.
More On WWE Commentary Team Changes
WWE made some huge changes to commentary, and they've been in the works for a while. Fightful was told heading into October that possible changes to the commentary team were looming. With the loss of Pat McAfee, WWE was already looking for a permanent replacement, and we're told they had decided to make some other moves. Now-former Raw commentator Jimmy Smith even noted that he realized on Monday he would be fired.
Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating Holds Steady For WWE SmackDown On 10/14/22
Preliminary numbers are in for the October 14 episode of WWE SmackDown. On October 15, Spoiler TV reported that WWE SmackDown on October 14 averaged 2.129 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.175 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is down slightly from the preliminary numbers for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.133 million viewers.
Happy Corbin Says Triple H Is Trying To Bring The Edge Back To His Character
Baron Corbin is getting his edge back. Corbin has gone through many character changes throughout his time in WWE, beginning as the lone wolf in NXT and now acting as Happy Corbin after striking it rich. During his time in NXT, Corbin worked with Triple H, who helped crafted his early persona.
Spoiler: Former ROH Team Debuts At 10/13 AEW Rampage Tapings, ROH Title Bout Set
News coming out of the AEW Rampage tapings. AEW taped Friday's episode of Rampage on Thursday from Toronto. During the show, a former ROH team debuted and the next ROH World Title match was announced. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the end of the tapings, The...
WWE Raw Producers For October 8, Backstage News
- Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles: Jamie Noble. - Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins face off: Jason Jordan. - Raw Women's Title contract signing: Petey Williams. - At one point, Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio was discussed to Main event the show. - Not that...
Scarlett Bordeaux, Shotzi And Harley Cameron Sing 'I Put A Spell On You'
Shotzi, Scarlett, and Harley Cameron celebrated the spooky season in a fun way. On October 14, WWE released a music video of the trio singing "I Put a Spell on You", which was featured in the movie "Hocus Pocus". The cover of the song will be available soon on iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music.
NXT Level Up Results (10/14): Tank Ledger Teams With Ikemen Jiro, Ivy Nile In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 14. Matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 11. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (10/14) - Tank Ledger & Ikemen Jiro def. Duke Hudson & Bryson...
Sami Zayn Is Happy Bloodline Story Evolved From Original Idea
Following WrestleMania 38 and his loss to Johnny Knoxville, Sami Zayn needed to win back the respect of the locker room. To do so, he was looking for validation from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. In trying to win the respect of Reigns by offering his services to the Head of the Table, Zayn would form relationships with Paul Heyman and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso). Sami would do enough to eventually become an Honorary Uce and an official member of The Bloodline.
Shawn Spears Discusses His Absence From AEW, Comments On His Return
Shawn Spears opens up on his absence from All Elite Wrestling. Before he returned on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, Spears hadn't competed on AEW TV since the May 25 episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match. He reunited with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) this past Wednesday, and the trio defeated The Embassy ( Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona) in the main event of Friday's episode of Rampage. WardJoe (Samoa Joe and Wardlow) saved the trio from a beatdown at the hands of The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis) and The Embassy.
Rob Fee Hired As WWE Director Of Longterm Creative, More Details
WWE has added an interesting name to their employ, in an equally interesting spot. Fightful has learned that horror writer Rob Fee recently joined the company, starting full time work in October, and officially signing this week for the spot of Director of Longtime creative. Fee has worked as a horror writer and worked Marvel in the past and has been well regarded for his work. He's penned comics for Spider-Man, Daredevil, Avengers, and was head writer on several Disney shows.
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/15): Junior Heavyweight Title Match, Last Man Standing Match Booked
NWA USA Results (10/15) Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) Kratos tells May Valentine that Aron Stevens isn't retried and they're not going to Brazil, before saying Aron will fight him. NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion: Homicide (c)...
Bray Wyatt, Good Brothers, The Kingdom, Brock Lesnar Make Moves! Grapsody 10/15/22
Will Washington, Righteous Reg and Phil Lindsey bring you all the wrestling news for October 15, 2022.
Saraya Confirms She Spoke To Triple H Before Signing With AEW, Thought About Returning To WWE
At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Saraya made her AEW debut in a surprise appearance. Saraya's (Paide in WWE) contract with WWE expired in July and WWE made the decision not to renew her deal. She has not wrestled since December 2017 due to a neck injury. On October 13, Fightful...
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Drop On 10/12/22
Viewership numbers for the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 983,000 viewers. This number is down 5% from last week's episode which drew 1,038,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 (417,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
