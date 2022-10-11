ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm

Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Producers

Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Extreme Rules:. - Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Michael Hayes. - Ladder Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams. - I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. This...
Melina: Gimmick Matches Were Used As Punishment In The Divas Era

Gimmick matches were punishment if you were an overachiever in the divas era. Many fans around the world of wrestling don't look back fondly at the Divas Era in WWE. Although there are some current day talent such as Chelsea Green who have openly admitted that they belonged in that era, many of the other former talent think that certain viewpoints attached to that era should be eliminated from the wrestling industry all together.
More On WWE Commentary Team Changes

WWE made some huge changes to commentary, and they've been in the works for a while. Fightful was told heading into October that possible changes to the commentary team were looming. With the loss of Pat McAfee, WWE was already looking for a permanent replacement, and we're told they had decided to make some other moves. Now-former Raw commentator Jimmy Smith even noted that he realized on Monday he would be fired.
Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating Holds Steady For WWE SmackDown On 10/14/22

Preliminary numbers are in for the October 14 episode of WWE SmackDown. On October 15, Spoiler TV reported that WWE SmackDown on October 14 averaged 2.129 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.175 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is down slightly from the preliminary numbers for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.133 million viewers.
WWE Raw Producers For October 8, Backstage News

- Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles: Jamie Noble. - Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins face off: Jason Jordan. - Raw Women's Title contract signing: Petey Williams. - At one point, Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio was discussed to Main event the show. - Not that...
Sami Zayn Is Happy Bloodline Story Evolved From Original Idea

Following WrestleMania 38 and his loss to Johnny Knoxville, Sami Zayn needed to win back the respect of the locker room. To do so, he was looking for validation from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. In trying to win the respect of Reigns by offering his services to the Head of the Table, Zayn would form relationships with Paul Heyman and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso). Sami would do enough to eventually become an Honorary Uce and an official member of The Bloodline.
Shawn Spears Discusses His Absence From AEW, Comments On His Return

Shawn Spears opens up on his absence from All Elite Wrestling. Before he returned on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, Spears hadn't competed on AEW TV since the May 25 episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match. He reunited with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) this past Wednesday, and the trio defeated The Embassy ( Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona) in the main event of Friday's episode of Rampage. WardJoe (Samoa Joe and Wardlow) saved the trio from a beatdown at the hands of The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis) and The Embassy.
Rob Fee Hired As WWE Director Of Longterm Creative, More Details

WWE has added an interesting name to their employ, in an equally interesting spot. Fightful has learned that horror writer Rob Fee recently joined the company, starting full time work in October, and officially signing this week for the spot of Director of Longtime creative. Fee has worked as a horror writer and worked Marvel in the past and has been well regarded for his work. He's penned comics for Spider-Man, Daredevil, Avengers, and was head writer on several Disney shows.
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Drop On 10/12/22

Viewership numbers for the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 983,000 viewers. This number is down 5% from last week's episode which drew 1,038,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 (417,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
